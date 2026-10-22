Proposed Trade Sees Raiders Land $105 Million All-Pro

The Las Vegas Raiders are in an interesting spot heading into the trade deadline. After a 3-0 start, they looked like they could be buyers, but after dropping three straight, it’s harder to know what they might do.

If the Raiders think they could make a playoff run, but need another piece or two, there could be some enticing options available. The Tennessee Titans finally won a game in Week 6, but they are still arguably the worst team in the NFL.

Despite that, defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons remains one of the top defensive players in the NFL. He is tied for the league lead in sacks for defensive tackles at 4.0. However, he’s wasting away his talents on a truly bad team.

Daniel Popper of The Athletic listed the top trade candidates around the NFL and had Simmons at the top. He also named the Raiders as a fit for the All-Pro.

“Simmons signed a three-year extension in June,” Popper wrote. “The Titans, however, are going nowhere fast under first-year coach Robert Saleh. They earned their first win of the season over the Colts in Week 6. They are nonetheless trending toward another top-five pick, and dealing Simmons would present an opportunity to add valuable draft capital. Simmons is guaranteed $26.95 million in base salary in 2027. He is also due a $5.5 million option bonus in September. Any acquiring team should be comfortable with those figures. Simmons is a game-wrecker as a run defender and pass rusher. Because of the extension, the Titans would take on $21.2 million in dead money in 2027 if they traded Simmons.”

What a Trade for Simmons Could Look Like

Simmons isn’t some pricey veteran that the Titans are just going to want to dump. He’s one of the top defensive tackles in the NFL. Just last year, he was named First-Team All-Pro.

He’s the type of player who could make a massive impact. Having him on a defensive line with Maxx Crosby would give the Raiders one of the top duos in the NFL.

Las Vegas is very weak at defensive tackle this season, and it’s likely a position they’d want to address in the offseason. Simmons is under contract until 2030, so there’s no risk of him leaving. He’s 29, so he’s a bit on the older side. The Raiders can’t give up too much to get him, but it could take at least one first-round pick. That could be rich for Las Vegas. Perhaps Simmons could be had for a second-round pick and some other assets.

Are Raiders Concerned With Making a Playoff Push?

The Raiders would be very happy to make the playoffs this season. They weren’t supposed to be in the mix, but they’ve been better than expected.

However, they are still in rebuilding mode. While the Raiders want to be in the playoffs, they also have to think about the future of the franchise. Trading a very high pick for a player who will be 30 next season would be a risk. That’s a move a team makes if they’re trying to make a Super Bowl run.

Simmons would be a perfect fit in Las Vegas, but only for the right price.