Tom Brady Draws Backlash After Comments on Raiders’ 2025 Season

Las Vegas Raiders minority owner Tom Brady didn’t hold back his thoughts on how the team performed last season. The Silver and Black finished with the worst record in the NFL and plenty of dysfunction in the process.

Nonetheless, Brady noted on the Stick to Football podcast that the entire Raiders team needs to improve heading into the 2026 NFL season, and that it all starts with him.

“Everybody needs to improve,” Brady said (h/t Bleacher Report). “And it starts with me, and it filters down to the rest of the players on the field, and they’ve got to go out there, and ultimately they’ve got to perform at a high level.”

With those remarks, NBC Sports NFL insider Mike Florio again called out Brady for wanting to be involved with a team and serve as the lead color commentator for FOX Sports.

“The comment, ‘It starts with me,'” Florio said in a June 29 video on the NFL on NBC’s YouTube channel. “I didn’t know he was now the majority owner. It starts with Mark Davis. Unless Tom just realizes it really doesn’t start with Mark Davis because he really isn’t in a position to know what he’s doing.

“But if it does start with Tom, I know he may not like this. Tom, if it does start with you, what are you doing working for FOX? … It really doesn’t start with you. It’s hard for him to say it starts with me when he’s viewing this as a hobby, something he just kind of barnstorms into from time to time to deal with.”

Mike Florio Urged Tom Brady to Make a Decision

Moreover, Florio again urged Brady to pick one lane, either go all in on helping the Raiders in their rebuild or sell his percentage and work on his craft as a color commentator.

“Tom is trying to do a little too much,” Florio added. “I don’t know where this is coming from or what you’re trying to prove. You’ve won me over. You don’t need to do 20 different things. I don’t know if this is a race with Peyton Manning to acquire enough money to become the majority owner of a team. I don’t know.

“But you don’t have to do all this stuff. Do one or two things really well. As for the two things you do on Sundays, owning the Raiders and working for FOX, you have to pick one or the other. You just have to. Until you do, you’re not going to be the best you possibly can be at either one.”

Legendary WR Tim Brown on Raiders’ Offseason

Speaking of the Raiders’ offseason, former Raiders wide receiver Tim Brown shared his honest thoughts on the team’s improvements as training camp and the preseason approach.

“I think they have a really good chance,” Brown said on the June 24 edition of “The Jim Rome Show.” “I think they had the best offseason; I told the GM there, I said, ‘Man, this is the best offseason since y’all drafted me back in the day.‘

“Really, I thought some of the guys they brought in, the defensive linemen and the offensive linemen, were solid pieces that will help this football team win games in critical situations.”