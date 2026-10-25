Raiders’ Tom Brady Rumored to Be Dating South African Supermodel

Las Vegas Raiders minority owner Tom Brady could have a new high-profile relationship. The seven-time Super Bowl champion is reportedly dating South African supermodel Candice Swanepoel, according to a report from the New York Post published on October 24th.

A source told the outlet that the pair have been together “for a while,” although neither Brady nor Swanepoel has publicly confirmed the reported relationship. Brady, who retired from the NFL in February 2023, has largely kept his personal life private while balancing his broadcasting career, business ventures and family responsibilities.

The latest reports have generated renewed interest in his dating life following his divorce from Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen.

Who Is Candice Swanepoel?

Candice Swanepoel is an internationally recognized model best known for her work with Victoria’s Secret.

Born and raised in Mooi River, South Africa, she was discovered by a modeling scout at a flea market when she was 15 years old. She began booking modeling jobs across Europe before eventually moving to New York City to pursue the profession full-time.

Outside of her professional career, Swanepoel has two sons, Anacã and Ariel, with her former fiancé, Brazilian model Hermann Nicoli. The two reportedly began their relationship years before becoming engaged in 2015, but they separated in 2018 after more than a decade together.

According to the reports, Swanepoel and Brady have been dating privately for some time. People also reported on October 25th that the pair have been spending considerable time together and that their shared home base in Miami makes it easier to see one another. However, neither has publicly addressed the speculation, meaning the reported relationship remains unconfirmed.

Tom Brady Has Been ‘Unbelievable’ Resource for Raiders QBs

Tom Brady is more than just a minority owner for the Raiders.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins said Brady has been “very available” as a resource for the quarterbacks in Las Vegas.

“I’ve really enjoyed having him as a resource,” Cousins said. “I mean, when I first got here, I was like, ‘Wait, so I can just text him, and he’ll give me 23 years of pro football experience, he’ll text me back?’ They’re like, ‘Yeah.'”

Cousins added, “You can sit in a meeting with Fernando and Aidan and say, ‘Why don’t we just ask Tom what he would do?’ Sometimes, you’re like, is he going to get back to us in a day or two? And many times, it’s two minutes, and we’ve got a response. So that’s been a joy to have a resource.”