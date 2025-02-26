Hi, Subscriber

Tom Brady Could Be in Hot Water With the NFL After New Raiders Leak

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
tom brady
Getty
Tom Brady.

The Las Vegas Raiders very much appear to be in the Matthew Stafford sweepstakes. Multiple reports have come out that the team is interested in the Los Angeles Rams quarterback.

Minority Tom Brady now finds himself at the center of the rumors. On Wednesday, Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz dropped a notable report.

“Sources: Raiders minority owner Tom Brady recently hosted Rams QB Matthew Stafford at his home in Montana, where they spent time together and went skiing,” Schultz wrote on X. “Brady has been actively trying to convince Stafford to join the Raiders, and discussions are ongoing.

“Several teams are interested in Stafford if the Rams decide to move him, with Las Vegas believed to be the most aggressive suitor.”

If true, it’s major that Brady would go so far as to host Stafford at his home. That said, the plot has been thickening. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport followed up on Schultz’s report and said that it was essentially an exaggeration.

“Raiders minority owner Tom Brady and Rams QB Matthew Stafford ran into each other at a ski resort in Montana, sources say,” Rapoport wrote on X.

“The meeting, unplanned, was not extensive or in-depth and did not include Brady ‘hosting’ or ‘recruiting’ Stafford, despite reports saying otherwise.”

Despite Rapoport’s rebuttal, Schultz doubled down on his reporting.

Schultz Stands by Report

It’s unclear how all of this could’ve gotten leaked as it’s not a good look for Brady. He’s an NFL owner now and he’s not supposed to be recruiting players who are on other teams.

Rapoport is one of the most connected reporters in the business but Schultz has a strong track record, as well. Schultz is not backing down from his original report.

“If you really think Tom Brady and Matthew Stafford just happened to run into each other at a ski resort in Montana — of all places — at the exact same time, I’ve got a bridge to sell you,” Schultz wrote on X.

“They were together over the weekend —it happened. Multiple teams are interested in Stafford, and Brady has been leading the charge to get him to the Raiders if the Rams decide to trade him.”

Regardless of who has the most accurate report, Brady is likely going to have to answer to the NFL.

Could Tom Brady Get in Trouble With NFL?

The NFL has very strong tampering rules and if Brady is found guilty of tampering with Stafford, the Raiders could lose draft picks. However, since the Rams gave Stafford permission to seek a trade recently, it’s unclear how the tampering rules apply. Even The Athletic’s Mike Silver is confused by the situation.

“I have questions,” Silver wrote on X. “Would this be tampering? If so, did a Fox employee just report that a very visible Fox employee could be in violation of tampering rules?”

This seems like it could turn into a big issue for the Raiders and Fox. Brady is still very new to NFL ownership so he has some kinks to work out. Perhaps the NFL will give him grace in that regard if he did actually violate tampering rules. This will be a situation to watch, especially if Stafford ends up in Las Vegas.

Austin Boyd has covered the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Lakers for Heavy.com since 2019. A Los Angeles native now based in Las Vegas, his featured work at Heavy includes interviews with NFL stars Darren Waller and Joe Montana, and a behind-the-scenes look at "The Shop." More about Austin Boyd

Read More
,

Las Vegas Raiders Players

Ameer Abdullah's headshot A. Abdullah
David Agoha's headshot D. Agoha
Gottlieb Ayedze's headshot G. Ayedze
Alex Bachman's headshot A. Bachman
Jakorian Bennett's headshot J. Bennett
Jacob Bobenmoyer's headshot J. Bobenmoyer
Brock Bowers's headshot B. Bowers
Carter Bradley's headshot C. Bradley
Harrison Bryant's headshot H. Bryant
Amari Burney's headshot A. Burney
Matthew Butler's headshot M. Butler
Adam Butler's headshot A. Butler
Daniel Carlson's headshot D. Carlson
Andre Carter's headshot A. Carter
Zach Carter's headshot Z. Carter
K'Lavon Chaisson's headshot K. Chaisson
AJ Cole's headshot A. Cole
Chris Collier's headshot C. Collier
Maxx Crosby's headshot M. Crosby
Divine Deablo's headshot D. Deablo
M.J. Devonshire's headshot M. Devonshire
Tommy Eichenberg's headshot T. Eichenberg
Marcus Epps's headshot M. Epps
Jeff Foreman's headshot J. Foreman
Tomari Fox's headshot T. Fox
Amari Gainer's headshot A. Gainer
Delmar Glaze's headshot D. Glaze
Thomas Harper's headshot T. Harper
Nate Hobbs's headshot N. Hobbs
Darnay Holmes's headshot D. Holmes
Shedrick Jackson's headshot S. Jackson
Andre James's headshot A. James
John Jenkins's headshot J. Jenkins
Jack Jones's headshot J. Jones
Chandler Jones's headshot C. Jones
Kyu Kelly's headshot K. Kelly
Ramel Keyton's headshot R. Keyton
Malcolm Koonce's headshot M. Koonce
Dylan Laube's headshot D. Laube
Jonah Laulu's headshot J. Laulu
Tyler Manoa's headshot T. Manoa
Terrace Marshall's headshot T. Marshall
Luke Masterson's headshot L. Masterson
Alexander Mattison's headshot A. Mattison
Kana'i Mauga's headshot K. Mauga
Michael Mayer's headshot M. Mayer
Tyreik McAllister's headshot T. McAllister
Sincere McCormick's headshot S. McCormick
Jordan Meredith's headshot J. Meredith
Jakobi Meyers's headshot J. Meyers
Kolton Miller's headshot K. Miller
Gardner Minshew's headshot G. Minshew
Jackson Mitchell's headshot J. Mitchell
Tre'von Moehrig's headshot T. Moehrig
Thayer Munford's headshot T. Munford
Aidan O'Connell's headshot A. O'Connell
Ovie Oghoufo's headshot O. Oghoufo
Dylan Parham's headshot D. Parham
Andrus Peat's headshot A. Peat
Kyle Philips's headshot K. Philips
Isaiah Pola-Mao's headshot I. Pola-Mao
Jackson Powers-Johnson's headshot J. Powers-Johnson
Will Putnam's headshot W. Putnam
Decamerion Richardson's headshot D. Richardson
Desmond Ridder's headshot D. Ridder
Janarius Robinson's headshot J. Robinson
Justin Shorter's headshot J. Shorter
Brandon Smith's headshot B. Smith
Chris Smith's headshot C. Smith
Charles Snowden's headshot C. Snowden
Robert Spillane's headshot R. Spillane
Isaiah Spiller's headshot I. Spiller
Trey Taylor's headshot T. Taylor
Tre Tucker's headshot T. Tucker
DJ Turner's headshot D. Turner
Dalton Wagner's headshot D. Wagner
Sam Webb's headshot S. Webb
Zamir White's headshot Z. White
Cody Whitehair's headshot C. Whitehair
Kristian Wilkerson's headshot K. Wilkerson
Christian Wilkins's headshot C. Wilkins
Tyree Wilson's headshot T. Wilson

Comments

Tom Brady Could Be in Hot Water With the NFL After New Raiders Leak

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x