Tom Brady Seen Wearing Raiders Gear for First Time in Public

It’s been a long process for Tom Brady’s ownership stake in the Las Vegas Raiders to be approved but it appears to be on the right track. The former superstar quarterback never played for the franchise and was one of the key figures in the “Tuck Rule” game from 2001 that saw the Raiders fall to the New England Patriots due to a controversial call.

Despite that, Brady is likely joining the Raiders family and is starting to embrace it. For the first time in public, the quarterback was seen wearing a Raiders hat at a Morgan Wallen concert that took place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on August 9.

Legendary boxer Mike Tyson was with Wallen and Brady, and he wasn’t wearing any Raiders gear so it’s unlikely it was a requirement for the quarterback to wear the hat. Brady is so synonymous with the Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers so it’s going to be jarring for a lot of fans to see that.

However, if he truly does become a part owner of the Raiders, he’ll be wearing a lot more team gear in the future.

Latest on Tom Brady’s Ownership Bid

Brady has been linked to the Raiders for years now, but there hasn’t been much movement on his ownership bid. Mark Maske of The Washington Post previously gave some details about when Brady could get approved by the NFL.

“Tom Brady’s deal for part-ownership of the Raiders has been pending before the NFL finance committee since last year,” Maske wrote in a May 29 X post. “The owners took no approval vote at their meeting last week in Nashville. But a source said there is still a better than 50-50 chance the deal will be ratified.

“The next scheduled owners’ meeting is in October. Tom Brady’s deal for Raiders part-ownership potentially could be approved then by the owners. There also is a chance, it appears, of a special owners’ meeting being scheduled this summer, perhaps for a vote on private equity.”

It seems unlikely that there will be any special owners’ meeting this summer so October could be the earliest Brady is approved. It’s hard to imagine he’d be walking around in Raiders gear if he didn’t feel confident that he’d be approved at some point.

Could Tom Brady Be Denied Again?

Brady is expected to start his broadcasting duties with FOX during the 2024 season. Production crews are usually given a lot of access to teams prior to the games that they cover. Brady will have a vested interest in the Raiders if his ownership stake gets approved so it’s easy to see why teams might be apprehensive about letting him be an owner while also broadcasting.

If Brady clears that hurdle, then he should be approved. Another potential wrench is if the quarterback is truly retired from playing football. He already retired and then unretired once before. If he were to come back, the team that he’s an owner of would almost certainly be the team that he plays for.

However, that would take a separate approval process from the NFL owners. There are a lot of complications with Brady becoming an owner, which is why it’s taking so long to get approved.