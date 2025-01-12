Tom Brady & Raiders’ True Feelings on Ben Johnson Leaked

The Las Vegas Raiders surprised many when it was revealed that Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson had accepted an interview for the team’s head coaching job. He’s the most sought-after candidate for teams with openings and he’s been very selective in the past.

For the Raiders, they appear to be very into the idea of hiring Johnson. According to NFL NEtwork’s Ian Rapoport, Las Vegas is a team to watch for the coach.

“Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is a coveted candidate during another head-coaching cycle, with four interviews this past week and plenty of opportunities after Detroit finishes its postseason,” Rapoport wrote in a Jan. 11 column.

“And while the coaching world can invite all sorts of craziness, sources say there is one particular team to keep an eye on for Johnson: the Las Vegas Raiders.”

Rapoport also mentioned that the Raiders would be willing to wait for Johnson if the Lions reach the Super Bowl.

“Las Vegas is said to be enamored with Johnson, sources say,” Rapoport added.

Johnson has called plays for a top-five offense in back-to-back seasons and has wowed with his creative play design. It remains to be seen if he can lead an entire team but there’s no denying he’s one of the best young offensive minds in the NFL.

Tom Brady Vouched for Johnson

Had this been last year, Johnson likely wouldn’t have even accepted a request to interview with the Raiders. Legendary quarterback Tom Brady recently purchased a stake in the team and his influence is looming large.

According to Rapoport, Brady is the main reason why Johnson accepted the interview.

“Yet thanks in part to the involvement of Brady, who sources say personally vouched for Johnson and implored him to take the interview through his agent, Johnson spoke with them,” Rapoport wrote. “Essentially, Brady recruited Johnson to interview.”

It’s clear that Brady is going to have some level of say over football matters for the Raiders. Time will tell if he’ll actually be able to help the team attract a top head coach candidate.

Johnson Keeping an Open Mind

The New England Patriots hired Mike Vrabel as head coach so they are out of the mix on Johnson. The two biggest threats to the Raiders are the Chicago Bears and Jacksonville Jaguars.

What they have that the Raiders don’t have are young quarterbacks with a lot of upside. However, the coach isn’t going to make a quick decision.

“Johnson is said to have kept an open mind and is still weighing which options he likes and which he would take given the opportunity. He likely will have other options, as well,” Rapoport wrote.

Another thing that might help the Raiders is that they’re willing to remain patient and potentially miss out on other head coaching candidates. If the Lions go to the Super Bowl, it’ll be another month before Johnson can be officially hired.

The Jaguars and Bears may want their answers at head coach by then. Now, Johnson has made it clear that he’ll wait as long as he wants before taking a head coaching job. The Raiders do need to sell him on the fact that it’s an appealing job that would be worth taking.