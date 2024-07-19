Raiders ‘Fun’ Trade Rumor Adds Projected $105 Million Star for Davante Adams

As Raiders trade rumors go, this one would qualify as a doozy. It’s been bouncing around dark corners of the internet in recent days, going back to the trade request logged by 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk, and the rumor has gained some traction. Not so much because there have been serious Raiders-49ers discussions, but because it just makes so much sense.

The 49ers, Super Bowl contenders whose financial situation is set to explode next season, trade away young star receiver Aiyuk to the Raiders, who send back old star receiver Davante Adams. Aiyuk lands with coach Antonio Pierce, who was on the Arizona State staff when Aiyuk played there out of high school, and gets cozy with a team willing to pay him the long-term deal he wants.

Adams gets with a team that can give him the missing piece to his Hall of Fame resume: a trip to the Super Bowl. He’s entering the third year of a five-year, $140 million contract, but there is an out after this season that could allow Adams’ team—Raiders, 49ers, whomever—to end the deal after this season. Adams could then be a free agent and sign with, say, Aaron Rodgers and the Jets in 2025.

The benefits are many, for all involved.

That was the topic at the sports contract analysis site Spotrac where the host of the “Spotrac Podcast,” Brandon Kravitz, declared: “I love this rumor that’s out there, which I think is completely made up. But it’s fun. The Raiders would be interested in acquiring (Brandon Aiyuk) and the Raiders would send back Davante Adams.”

Raiders Trade for Brandon Aiyuk Adds Top Young Deep Threat

Indeed, it is a loveable bit of NFL gossip mostly because it just makes so much sense. The Raiders love Adams, of course, and vice-versa, but he is 31 and running out of time to get to a Super Bowl. Las Vegas figures to improve next season, but this is not a team ready to contend for a title.

Why not send him somewhere he can win and bring back Aiyuk, who is 26 and more on the timeline of the Raiders’ building program. He racked up 1,342 yards last year on just 75 catches, and if Pierce wants to bring back the old Raiders style of a bruising run game and deep passes downfield, Aiyuk is the perfect addition.

Aiyuk was No. 2 in the NFL in yards per catch (17.9) and also second with 28 catches of 20 yards or more.

It’s not easy for the 49ers to give up a player of Aiyuk’s age and quality to the Raiders, but their financial situation almost demands that they either keep Aiyuk on a one-year deal or trade him.

The Raiders could even gain draft compensation in the deal.

“Davante Adams is essentially on a one-year, $17.5 million contract with the Raiders right now,” contract expert Mike Ginnitti said. “If that’s one of those things that is in the mix—we’re going to get or give up draft compensation to bring in Davante Adams on a one-for-$17.5 million (contract) and we’re gonna send a one-for-$14 (million) to the Raiders—and Brandon Aiyuk, I do think the 49ers would have to give up something.”

Davante Adams Calms the Waters

There are two downsides of a Raiders trade for Aiyuk: They would miss Adams’ leadership in the locker room for one thing, and for the other, they’d have to pay Aiyuk. Spotrac projects Aiyuk to warrant a four-year, $105 million extension, though he may actually seek more.

As for Adams, both he and his agents have tamped down speculation that he could, perhaps, want out of his situation with the Raiders. Speculation has run high that Adams would seek a trade to the Jets, where he could reunite with former quarterback teammate Aaron Rodgers and help that team make a push to the Super Bowl.

Adams appear on “Club Shay Shay,” the podcast of former NFL tight end Shannon Sharpe, and made clear he’s happy as a Raider.

“I’m actively on the Raiders,” Adams said, via Yahoo Sports. “What do I look like sitting here talking to other people about being on another team? And that’s how I still feel about it right now. I’m locked in with the Raiders, and I really feel good about this team, and as far as I know they feel good about me.

“If that ever changes, if that got to a point where they weren’t feeling the same way, I ain’t done playing, so obviously we would figure out whatever we needed to figure out.”