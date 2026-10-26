Raiders Urged to Trade for $80 Million 6-Time All-Pro

As the trade deadline gets closer, there’s been a lot of talk about the Las Vegas Raiders trading for a wide receiver. While there is a real need at wide receiver, the offense has a much bigger problem.

The interior of the offensive line has been very bad. Left guard Spencer Burford has been allowing pressure all season, while the Caleb Rogers and Jackson Powers-Johnson pairing at right guard has been a mess.

It made sense to give the young guards a chance to show what they can do, but it’s clear that they aren’t moving the needle. The Raiders have the worst rushing offense in the NFL, and a big reason for that is that the interior of the offensive line can’t block.

Guard is obviously going to be a huge need heading into the offseason, but the Raiders could also choose to address it sooner rather than later. The Indianapolis Colts are expected to be big sellers at the trade deadline after firing their general manager.

The Athletic’s Ted Nguyen believes the Raiders should call about six-time All-Pro offensive guard Quenton Nelson.

“The Raiders did the proper thing by trying to evaluate their young guards. The evaluation? They stink,” Nguyen wrote on X. “Follow the Bears plan and trade for Quenton Nelson.”

Nelson Recently Named Among Colts Who Could Get Traded

The Colts are about to undergo a big franchise makeover. They don’t have this year’s first-round pick due to a previous trade, so they’re going to try to add some picks before the trade deadline.

They have a few players who could be popular on the trade market. According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Nelson is among the players the Colts could consider trading.

“I think we’re about to see significant changes in Indianapolis as ownership looks to really reset this roster for the future, and that means some big names could be on the move,” Schultz said on “The Pivot.” “I’m talking like DeForest Buckner, Quentin Nelson, they’re both on the final years of their contracts. All-world running back Jonathan Taylor’s on his third deal, Grover Stewart has been in the league for over a decade. I think all four, RC, could be involved in serious trade discussions over the next week or two.”

How Much Would Nelson Cost in a Trade?

There’s no doubt the Colts will want a good price for Nelson, but the fact that he’s 30 and needs a new contract is going to hurt his value. Before last season, the Chicago Bears traded a fourth-round pick for offensive guard Joe Thuney. He was slightly older than Nelson at the time, but he’s a five-time All-Pro player.

With that in mind, the Raiders could probably get Nelson for a third-round pick. That would be a worthwhile deal for general manager John Spytek to make. The Raiders would get one of the best offensive guards in football without having to give up a pick in the first two rounds.

Pairing Nelson with center Tyler Linderbaum immediately makes the interior of the Raiders’ offensive line much more dynamic.