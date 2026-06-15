Key Raiders Wide Receiver Reveals First Impression of Fernando Mendoza

The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to take a step forward in 2026. The team knows it will likely be some time until they return to the playoffs, but if they can begin to put the building blocks for their next great team in place, the upcoming season will be a success. And right now, the guy everyone has their eyes on is rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

After a historic season with the Indiana Hoosiers in 2025, which saw him lead the team to an undefeated National Championship season, the Raiders selected Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Now, he’ll be tasked with becoming Las Vegas’ quarterback of the future, and right off the bat, it sounds like Mendoza managed to make quite an impression on wide receiver Tre Tucker.

Tre Tucker on Fernando Mendoza — ‘He’s Very Tall’

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After putting together a pair of strong seasons with the California Golden Bears, Mendoza took a major step forward in his lone season with Indiana. Mendoza was spectacular for the Hoosiers (273/379, 3,535 YDS, 41 TD, 6 INT, 90 CAR, 276 YDS, 7 TD), and his strong play earned him the 2025 Heisman Trophy.

Mendoza isn’t viewed as the cleanest quarterback prospect in recent years, but he was an easy pick for the Raiders to start the 2026 draft. Now, Mendoza will join an offense that features big-name stars like tight end Brock Bowers and running back Ashton Jeanty. At wide receiver, though, this team is shorthanded, as Tucker is currently slated to be their No. 1 option at this spot.

A third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Tucker was thrust into a larger role last season after Jakobi Meyers was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars, and he promptly put together the best season of his career (57 REC, 696 YDS, 5 TD). Tucker knows his relationship with Mendoza is going to be important, but at first, he revealed he couldn’t get over just how big his new quarterback is.

“I didn’t realize how tall he was,” Tucker said of Mendoza, per Ryan McFadden of ESPN. “He’s very tall, and he’s big.”

Will Fernando Mendoza Start in Week 1 for the Raiders?

Las Vegas has obviously invested a lot in Mendoza, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he will start right away. The front office signed Kirk Cousins to what is essentially a one-year, $20 million contract in free agency, with the goal being for him to start the year under center, allowing Mendoza to properly adjust to playing in the pros.

Could Mendoza win the starting job right away? Certainly, but he’s going to have to star during training camp and the Raiders’ preseason play. Getting on the same page as a guy like Tucker, who could be a breakout candidate as he prepares for a contract year, is crucial, and while it may take him awhile to get over Mendoza’s size, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see these guys linking up frequently once the team returns to action in July.