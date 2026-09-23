Klint Kubiak Provides Key Update on Injured Raiders Rookie

The Las Vegas Raiders got hit with a big injury blow just before the season with tight end Brock Bowers having to miss the first two games, but the team has been able to stay pretty healthy thus far. Cornerback Darien Porter had to miss Week 2 due to a foot injury, but he’s already back at practice.

The most notable injury to come from the Los Angeles Chargers game was safety Treydan Stukes. The rookie second-round pick had to be placed in the concussion protocol. Basically, the Raiders can’t have him on a football field until the doctors clear him.

He did not participate in Wednesday’s practice, so it remains to be seen if he’ll be able to play in Week 3. Stukes has been an important part of the defense, but the concussion protocol can be very tricky. Head coach Klint Kubiak had a chance to address Stukes’ status and made it clear that it’ll simply come down to the doctors.

“He’s doing everything they’re asking him to do,” Kubiak told reporters. “And that’s all you can do when you’re in the protocol, listen to the doctors. And we’ll get him back when we get him back.”

Kubiak Prepared for Explosive Offense

Week 3 will be a bit of a homecoming for Kubiak. He spent the 2024 season as the offensive coordinator for the New Orleans Saints. He knows their offensive personnel very well.

The Saints had a rough few years, but they’re finally on the upswing. They are considered a strong contender to get into the playoffs this season. The Raiders may be where the Saints were last year, but are 2-0 and may end up being a year ahead of schedule.

Kubiak knows the defense is going to have its work cut out for them, as head coach Kellen Moore has the offense rolling.

“This offense is very explosive, very well-coached,” Kubiak told Raiders.com’s JT the Brick. “A lot of playmakers, many of whom I’m very familiar with. We’re going to have our work cut out for us on Sunday.”

Raiders Are Underdogs vs. Saints

The Los Angeles Chargers were supposed to be the first real big test for the Raiders this season, but they might not actually be as good as previously expected. The Saints could be their toughest challenge yet.

The Raiders played the first game at home in Las Vegas and then the second game in front of essentially a home crowd in Los Angeles. Traveling to New Orleans will be the first hostile environment the team will face this season.

There’s also the fact that the Saints appear to be legit. Tyler Shough is proving to be a dynamic young quarterback, and there are some really good players on the offense. If the Raiders lose, it won’t be the end of the world, but this is a chance to make a really big statement.

If the Raiders start off 3-0, it’ll be impossible to keep downplaying their start. The team’s next four games are brutal, so picking up the win against New Orleans would allow the Raiders to stay in the playoff mix even if they go on a bit of a losing streak.