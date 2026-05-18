Raiders’ Treydan Stukes Gets Blunt on Klint Kubiak, Rob Leonard

Rather than use their second-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft on a wideout to help the No. 1 pick, Fernando Mendoza, the Las Vegas Raiders went with a defensive back in Treydan Stukes.

During the 2025 college football season for the Arizona Wildcats, Stukes played 608 total snaps, leading to a 90.1 overall PFF defensive grade.

Moreover, Stukes recorded four interceptions on the season, broke up six passes in coverage, allowed a passer rating of 34.4 when targeted by opposing quarterbacks, and surrendered 23 receptions in coverage.

Meanwhile, in run support and open-field situations, the safety contributed 34 solo tackles. The Raiders are banking on this production translating to the NFL, and Stukes becomes a key pillar of their defense.

Ahead of his rookie season, Stukes appeared on the May 18 edition of the “Just Win Podcast,” and shared his initial thoughts on the Silver and Black’s head coach, Klint Kubiak.

“[Kubiak is] smart, detail-oriented, processor-oriented, and putting together a good squad,” Stukes said. “He’s not trying to wait around; they are trying to do it right. He’s been super good to the rookies.

“It’s been good to have him as a resource and to have him be the leader of this organization. You can just tell what he’s about, his business, and they are going to get after it while he is the head of the snake.”

Treydan Stukes Shares True Thoughts on Rob Leonard

Meanwhile, Stukes will be working closely with new defensive coordinator Rob Leonard, and the 24-year-old shared his thoughts on what it’s been like working with Leonard as he looks to get the most out of the player this upcoming season.

“It’s kind of the same thing with Coach Leonard,” Stukes added. “He’s a super-smart guy. He knows exactly what we’re trying to accomplish on defense, and he’s holding us to a high standard, and that’s what we need. If you want to chase championships, you want to chase wins, you want to chase rings, you have to be held to the highest standard.”

Treydan Stukes: Raiders DC Looking to Set New Standard

Furthermore, Stukes went into detail about how Leonard is trying to set things now that he’s running the defense. For the Raiders’ defensive coordinator, it doesn’t matter whether a player is a rookie or a veteran; every player is held to the same standard.

“It starts in Phase Two, and then it continues in Phase Three OTAs,” Stukes said. “You don’t become a championship team when the playoffs get here. He’s been doing a great job getting the rookies up to speed and holding the veterans to that same standard.

“We all understand what we’re trying to get done here, and we’re all pouring everything we’ve got into it. We’re going to get after it this year.”

It will be interesting to see if the Raiders’ defense is an improved unit with a new playcaller and faces that arrived via free agency and the draft. The group will have the task of keeping the team in games, as there are plenty of question marks on offense, including who will be the starting QB.