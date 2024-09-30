Proposed Trade Has Raiders Land 1st-Round Bust WR With Enticing Traits

The Las Vegas Raiders didn’t have Davante Adams for the first time since he joined the team in Week 4 but that didn’t stop the team from beating the Cleveland Browns. However, that doesn’t mean the team is better without the star wide receiver.

Jakobi Meyers and Tre Tucker played well but they were the only Raiders wide receivers to have a catch against the Browns. If Adams is going to miss more time, Las Vegas may want to add another wide receiver. Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report pitched the team going after Tennesee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks.

“This offense might be closer to a complete rebuild than the Raiders would care to admit,” Ballentine wrote in a September 30 column. “Davante Adams missed this week with a hamstring injury and the depth at wide receiver is a bit scary.

“Trading for Treylon Burks would give the Raiders an injection of young talent. Burks has not worked out in Tennessee since the Titans used a first-round pick to draft him, but he’s only 24 years old. The physical traits that made him a first-round prospect are still there, but it might take a new situation to bring that potential out. The Titans have barely used the former first-round pick after rebuilding their own receiving corps this offseason, so he should come cheap.”

Treylon Burks Hasn’t Lived up to Draft Status

Burks was an exciting player coming out of Arkansas. He was First-team All-SEC in 2021 and that led to him being a first-round pick. Unfortunately, he hasn’t found success at the NFL level.

This season, he has just two catches for 11 yards. Last season, he could only muster 221 receiving yards. Now, the Titans haven’t done him any favors. They’ve struggled at quarterback since Burks entered the NFL. However, he really hasn’t shown much potential at all.

Considering the Raiders have quarterback issues of their own, Burks might be a better fit for a team like the Kansas City Chiefs or Los Angeles Chargers. Those are teams that need wide receivers and already have elite quarterbacks. Regardless, Burks shouldn’t cost much. If the Raiders wanted him, they’d likely be able to get him for a fifth-round pick or later.

Davante Adams Is Week-to-Week

The Raiders have been mum on Adams’ injury status so it’s unclear when he might be back. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the wide receiver could be sidelined for more than one game.

“Davante Adams pulled up lame in the closing minutes of the Las Vegas Raiders’ practice Thursday, grabbing his hamstring with an injury that was expected to sideline the star wide receiver on a week-to-week basis, league sources told ESPN,” Schefter wrote in a September 28 column.

Las Vegas proved they can win without Adams but he’s arguably their best offensive player so they need him on the field to have sustained success. Hamstrings can be a bit tricky to recover from and the Raiders may want to play it safe. If he’s going to miss more time, the team needs to consider adding some more wide receiver help as the passing game won’t flourish if Meyers and Tucker are the only two wide receivers getting open.