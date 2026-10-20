Raiders Star Tyler Linderbaum Under Fire Over Disappointing Start

For a team that has several disappointing players, can’t run the ball and has a suspect defense, it’s pretty remarkable that the Las Vegas Raiders are 3-3 and have been competitive in all but one game. Last season, they had the worst rushing offense in the NFL.

That was also the case in 2024. The signing of Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum was supposed to make a big difference in the run game, but that hasn’t been the case this season. In fact, he might be hurting more than helping.

Against the Buffalo Bills in Week 6, Linderbaum had his worst game of the season, giving up multiple run stuffs. Beat writer Ryan McFadden took Linderbaum to task in ESPN’s power rankings.

“Las Vegas signed center Tyler Linderbaum with the expectation that he would fix the team’s run blocking issues from last season,” McFadden wrote. “Instead, those have continued, especially Sunday, when the Raiders totaled just 65 rushing yards. The unit struggled containing the Bills’ offensive line; Linderbaum had a hard time blocking defensive tackle Deone Walker. Caleb Rogers, who started at right guard over Jackson Powers-Johnson, also whiffed on a block that led to Ashton Jeanty being stopped for a 3-yard loss at the goal line in the fourth quarter.”

Linderbaum Takes Accountability

The Raiders made Linderbaum the highest-paid center in NFL history this offseason. If they didn’t do it, another team was going to give him historic money.

That’s how highly he’s thought of as a player. Not only is he struggling to block at a high level, but he’s also committing bad penalties, which many have come during short-yardage plays.

For his part, Linderbaum is holding himself accountable.

“I’ve been called three times already on it, so I gotta figure it out,” Linderbaum said after the Bills loss. “Unacceptable to put our team in that position. Just gotta be better on that. And that’s a critical moment in the game, a big swing. So, we’ve got to improve on that.”

Bills defensive tackle Deone Walker isn’t a big name, but he looked like a Pro Bowler against Linderbaum. The Raiders center gave Walker his flowers.

“I let (Walker) dictate the game on me,” Linderbaum said postgame. “I’ve just got to play better for the team. They brought me here to be a great run blocker, and a great pass protector. And I just feel like I let a lot of my teammates down today with that.”

Klint Kubiak Not Giving Up on Linderbaum

The Raiders have no choice but to keep riding with Linderbaum. He’s making too much money, and there’s not a promising replacement at center on the roster.

It’s still his first season in Klint Kubiak’s offense, and the head coach is still confident that Linderbaum will figure it out.

“I think he’s been a major bright spot in our offense, and a huge reason why we were able to score on six-of-10 possessions, because of his leadership,” Kubiak said. “And for a guy that is hard on himself, that usually tells you that he cares. He is a leader and he is accountable, and that’s Tyler.”