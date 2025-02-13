Hi, Subscriber

Raiders Could Pursue Trade for $30 Million WR With Ties to Pete Carroll

Tyler Lockett
With the in-season trade of wide receiver Davante Adams, the Las Vegas Raiders have a need at wide receiver. Jakobi Meyers is very good but there’s very limited depth behind him.

Fortunately for the team, there are a number of good wide receivers with ties to new head coach Pete Carroll. Some fans have been pining for the team to trade for Seattle Seahawks star wide receiver DK Metcalf but that’ll be difficult to pull off.

Instead, the Raiders might want to take a look at Tyler Lockett. Though he’s 32, he spent nine years being coached by Carroll and is still productive. He had 600 receiving yards in 2024 and could still be a very good No. 3 wide receiver on a good team. Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report believes that the Raiders are one of the best fits for Lockett this offseason if he leaves Seattle.

“The Las Vegas Raiders could also be interested in Lockett,” Knox wrote in a Feb. 13 column. “New head coach Pete Carroll coached the wideout for the bulk of his NFL career, and the Raiders could use another talented pass-catcher to partner with Jakobi Meyers, Tre Tucker and Brock Bowers.

“Presumably, the Raiders will be eyeing a quick turnaround with a new quarterback in 2025.”

Tyler Lockett Is Still Under Contract

The Seahawks will need to make a decision on Lockett this offseason. He’s a team legend and a fan favorite but he’s also older and expensive. He has a $30 million cap hit in 2025. If the Seahawks cut him, they’ll have a $13.9 million dead cap hit.

They could also consider trading him but it’s hard to see them getting a lot of value for him in return. If he’s cut, the Raiders make a lot of sense. Carroll knows Lockett well and he can be a key piece in helping build the new culture in Las Vegas.

He’d also bring some veteran leadership to the offense that they lacked last year. He’s not going to be put up huge numbers at his age but he could still have a lot of value to a team like the Raiders.

Should Raiders Pursue DK Metcalf?

While Lockett would be a logical addition for the Raiders, he doesn’t improve the offense in a major way. His teammate DK Metcalf would be a far bigger impact player. He continues to be one of the most physically gifted wide receivers the NFL has ever seen and he’s only 27.

There’s been some talk that Seattle might move on. Good teams don’t move on from players like Metcalf typically but the Seahawks have one of the worst salary cap situations in the NFL. That might force them to trade Metcalf. He’s only under contract for one more season so he’s going to want to get paid but the Seahawks aren’t in a position to pay him right now.

Considering his contract situation, it’s not out of the realm of possibility that the Raiders are able to get him by trading a second-round pick. That would help fill a major need at wide receiver for Las Vegas while giving them a very strong wide receiver duo with Metcalf and Meyers.

Raiders Could Pursue Trade for $30 Million WR With Ties to Pete Carroll

