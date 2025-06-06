Trade Pitch Has Raiders $25 Million Defender Reunite With Dave Ziegler

Now that June 1 has passed, it’s much easier for teams to start completing trades. There hasn’t been a ton of movement yet, but it doesn’t mean teams won’t start making more moves before training camp.

The Las Vegas Raiders had a pretty quiet free agency, so they’ll likely be active looking to make moves soon. One player to keep an eye on is defensive end Tyree Wilson.

He was a top-10 draft pick just two years ago, but that was also two general managers and head coaches ago. It’s difficult to know how new general manager John Spytek thinks of him.

Brandon Austin of Pro Football Network pitched the idea of sending Wilson to the Tennessee Titans, where he can reunite with former Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler, who works in the front office there.

“As a team in a full-on rebuild, Tennessee could afford to take a chance on another high-upside talent,” Austin wrote. “Tyree Wilson has underperformed since the Raiders drafted him No. 7 overall in 2023. He’s notched just 8.0 sacks and 61 pressures with a 9.9% pressure rate across his first two NFL seasons. He failed to capitalize on injuries at edge rusher in 2024, seeing only a slight increase in snaps from his rookie campaign.

“Despite the slow start to Wilson’s career, there’s still reason for optimism. At 6-foot-6, 275 pounds, he’s an imposing physical presence. Dave Ziegler, who drafted Wilson, is also the Titans’ assistant GM, so if he still has faith in the third-year pass rusher, Tennessee could be a good fit.”

Too Early to Give up on Wilson?

Wilson hasn’t come close to living up to his draft status. He has all the physical tools a team would want from a defensive end, but he’s had trouble making an impact. He has only combined for 8.0 sacks in his first two seasons.

That said, his numbers could be far worse, and he’s only missed one game. The potential is still there for him to become a very good player. Plus, the Raiders now have Pete Carroll as head coach, who is known for his ability to develop defensive talent.

If Las Vegas trades Wilson to a team like the Titans, the best they can hope for is maybe a third-round pick. If he can at least be a starting-level defensive end, he’s worth more than that.

2025 Could Be Make-or-Break Year for Wilson

The Raiders will likely want to give Wilson at least one year under Carroll to see if he can improve. He’s shown that he can play all over the defensive line, so he’s somewhat valuable. Plus, the Raiders don’t have a ton of great depth behind Maxx Crosby and Malcolm Koonce.

Las Vegas will have to decide on his fifth-year option after the season, and if he doesn’t play good enough for the team to pick it up, there’s a good chance they could simply move on. Wilson really needs to show some more flashes this year. In Year 3, there are no more excuses. This is his best chance to show that he was worthy of such a high draft pick.