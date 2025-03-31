Raiders Floated as Trade Destination for 82-TD All-Pro WR

The Las Vegas Raiders still have a big need at wide receiver but there may not be one worth taking with the No. 6 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft unless Colorado’s Travis Hunter manages to fall.

The team’s best path forward might be trading for a veteran who wants a fresh start. Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has been floated in trade rumors for several months now.

While it looked like Hill was able to get back on good terms with the Dolphins, some recent social media activity has led to speculation that he wants to be moved again. He responded to an X post about him being a trade candidate on draft trade and this led NFL.com’s Adam Rank to float the Raiders as a fit for the star wide receiver.

Hill is coming off a down year. He only had 959 receiving yards, but Miami was plagued by poor quarterback play due to injuries. He is just a year removed from a 1,799-yard season in which he was voted by his peers as the best player in the NFL. Hill is 31 and has dealt with some nagging injuries in recent years but he rarely misses games and can be highly productive in the right offense. The biggest concern would be price.

What a Tyreek Hill Trade Could Look Like

Considering his age and contract situation, it may not be overly expensive to trade for Hill. Davante Adams only got the Raiders a third-round pick so that might be what the Dolphins are looking at. Perhaps a third-round pick and change could get it done.

Landing a player like Hill for a third-round pick in a vacuum should be very appealing for a team like the Raiders. However, it’s not that simple. Hill already has a $27.7 million salary cap hit this season and it jumps up to $51.9 million in 2026. He may also want a new contract after falling out of the top five highest-paid wide receivers in the NFL.

Do the Raiders really want to pay that kind of money for an aging wide receiver? It’s hard to imagine they do. Hill might make more sense for a team that’s trying to compete right away like the Baltimore Ravens or Buffalo Bills. Even a reunion with the Kansas City Chiefs could make a lot of sense.

If Hill is traded, it’s unlikely that the Raiders will be the team that adds him.

How Will Raiders Address WR Need?

At this stage in free agency, options at wide receiver are limited. A reunion with former first-round pick Amari Cooper could make sense. He had a down 2024 season but he was a Pro Bowler in 2023 and is only 30.

At the very least, he could be a high-end WR2 for the Raiders who looks like a No. 1 in a lot of games. The team could also favor youth and use the No. 6 pick to take Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan but that might be too high for him. Teams often find high-end wide receivers in the second round so the Raiders might wait to address the position then.