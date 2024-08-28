Proposed Trade Has Raiders Gamble on Young QB With Upside

The Las Vegas Raiders are rolling with Gardner Minshew as their starting quarterback for now but it’s unlikely he’ll be in the position long-term. Aidan O’Connell is only in his second year but he lacks the upside for the team to think of him as a long-term option.

Teams don’t give up great young quarterbacks so if the Raiders want to find a potentially exciting quarterback, they may have to take a big swing. Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay believes that swing could be trading a 2025 fifth-round pick to the Chicago Bears for Tyson Bagent.

“Vegas could take an unconventional path to finding one by trading for a current backup right before the campaign kicks off,” Kay wrote in an August 27 column. “Tyson Bagent has been having a phenomenal preseason and has shown enough over the last few weeks to inspire confidence that he could be a starter in the NFL.

“Unfortunately for Bagent, his chances of emerging as a QB1 in Chicago are exceedingly low due to the presence of Caleb Williams. With almost no chance of usurping the No. 1 overall pick on the depth chart, the Bears could instead capitalize on their backup’s rapidly improving value by dealing Bagent to a desperate squad like the Raiders.”

Bagent impressed with his performance in the preseason and completed 17-of-25 passes for 207 yards and two touchdowns. He’s far from a sure thing but could at least be worth a gamble.

“While Bagent still must prove he can perform at a high level when the games count—he went 2-2 in four starts last year while completing 65.7 percent of his passes for 859 yards and three touchdowns against six interceptions—his upside is worth a gamble for the Raiders,” Kay wrote.

Las Vegas Raiders Better off Waiting

Bagent could be a decent quarterback but throwing two touchdown passes in four preseason games doesn’t make him the next Ken Stabler. If the Raiders were going to take a big swing, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Trey Lance would be more interesting considering he was the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Regardless, neither Lance nor Bagent is likely ready to lead a team to the playoffs. For 2024, the Raiders are better off with Minshew. Now, next offseason, the team will need to consider their quarterback options.

Future at QB for Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders likely don’t have their quarterback of the future on the roster. Minshew is only on a two-year contract and the fact that O’Connell couldn’t beat him out for the starting shop doesn’t bode well for his future.

Depending on how this season goes, the Raiders will have a couple of options next year. If the team is bad, they will likely have a high draft pick. If they’re picking in the top 10, it’s hard to imagine they don’t come away with a quarterback.

If the Raiders are solid and win nine or 10 games but don’t make the playoffs due to poor quarterback play, they could try to sign a proven player like Dak Prescott. They could also attempt to trade up in the draft to add a rookie. The Raiders will need to be aggressive in addressing the quarterback position next year.