Intriguing UDFA WR Has Chance to Steal Raiders Roster Spot

The Las Vegas Raiders‘ 2026 draft class was considered one of the strongest in the NFL this year, but they were also able to find some interesting undrafted free agents. It’s difficult for teams to find impact players who weren’t drafted, but the Raiders are hoping they found a couple this year.

Perhaps the most interesting name to keep an eye on is former BYU wide receiver Chase Roberts. He had over 800 receiving yards in each of his last two seasons in college. That kind of production is usually enough for a player to get drafted.

The problem with Roberts is that he’s already 25. He’s almost certainly already at his ceiling. That said, his ceiling was pretty good at a top program. Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report named Roberts as the Raiders’ most exciting undrafted free agent signing.

“The Las Vegas Raiders have made a multitude of changes this offseason, but there is still at least one glaring weakness on offense—as things stand, the team’s top wide receiver in 2026 is Jalen Nailor,” Davenport wrote.

“Chase Roberts isn’t going to become that No. 1 wideout—the 6’3″ 209-pounder has good size, was productive at BYU and a third-team All-Big 12 performer in 2025 and runs good routes, but he doesn’t have the speed to take the top off a defense.”

Roberts Needs to Improve Ball Control

Roberts is certainly the type of player who could come into training camp and make some noise. The fact that he’s already 25 gives him a leg up over some of the younger players.

He’s not a great athlete, so he’s not going to blow away the coaching staff with his speed, but he’s got good size and knows how to get open. He does have a problem with drops, having dropped eight passes last season.

The Athletic’s Nick Baumgardner thinks he was the Raiders’ best undrafted free agent signing, but acknowledged that Roberts needs to hold onto the ball if he’s going to get a roster spot.

“Roberts (6-3, 209) is a unique athlete,” Baumgardner wrote. “He has pretty middling speed, but he’s an explosive player with terrific agility (6.89 three-cone, 4.33 short shuttle). If he can hang on to the ball in camp, he could be a name to watch.”

Jack Bech Could Have Bigger Role in 2026

The Raiders have one of the weakest wide receiver rooms in the NFL on paper. However, the group has potential.

Jack Bech was a second-round pick last year, but didn’t do much as a rookie. According to Silver & Black Sports Network’s Jesse Merrick, Bech is already starting to see a bigger role this offseason.

“I do want to note that we didn’t see Jalen Nailor out there today, and in his place, Jack Bech was really active,” Merrick said. “Previous staff didn’t seem to have a plan for Jack Bech. I watched one practice (with the new staff), and it is very clear to see that this team, this staff, has a clear plan for Jack Bech, understands what his skill set is. And I think there are brighter things on the horizon for Jack Bech. … Already, Jack Bech is in a much better place, and I think he’s going to be set up to succeed in this offense, and we got little glimpses of that today.”