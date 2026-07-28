Raiders Rumored to Have Trade Offer for Bucs’ Vita Vea

On July 28th, news broke that longtime Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea has requested a trade.

“Two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Vita Vea has requested a trade from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after talks on a contract extension have stalled, his agent, Collin Roberts, told ESPN on Monday. …Vea, 31, is entering the final year of a four-year, $71 million contract. He is set to earn $17 million this season, but none of it is guaranteed. He also is set to earn a per-game roster bonus that is capped at $1 million total.”

Of course, fans from the other 31 NFL teams are saying their team should trade for Vea, who’s been one of the top nose tackles in the NFL since entering the league as a first-round pick back in 2018, but things escalated for the Las Vegas Raiders after Ted Nguyen of The Athletic tweeted this out:

“From a source: he wants to go to a California team or the Raiders.”

And now, it’s going up another notch with a recent report.

Raiders Appear to Be Interested in Trade for Bucs’ Vita Vea

According to Mitchell Renz of Raiders Report, the Raiders have a trade offer on the table for Vita Vea.

“There is mutual interest between the Las Vegas Raiders & Vita Vea, per source. [Ted Nguyen] reported that Vita was interested in playing for the Raiders. Las Vegas is VERY interested & have a trade offer already on the table from my understanding,” Renz tweeted out.

The Raiders can certainly make a trade for Vea, considering they have the draft capital and cap space necessary, and there is a need at nose tackle with the group currently consisting of Adam Butler, Benito Jones, Jonah Laulu, and JJ Pegues.

Plus, it sounds like this isn’t some random report either, with Nguyen saying Vea is interested in joining the Raiders and Renz adding that a source told him the Raiders have a trade offer for Vea.

Although this isn’t a report from a big-time insider like Adam Schefter or Ian Rapoport, it’s something to keep an eye on.

Should the Raiders Make a Trade for Vea?

This is where personal opinions come into play.

The Raiders aren’t viewed as contenders (yet) around the league, and Vita Vea is an older player (31 years old), so those are two things to consider. However, teams should always find avenues to improve, and adding a player of his caliber on defense would certainly help.

NFL analyst Chris Simms shared his thoughts about the Raiders potentially trading for Vea, saying, “When you brought up the Raiders and everybody talking about that, it made sense. He’s got to find a spot that will, one, pay him and, two, be with a team where you can look at it and say, ‘Hey, there’s a need at that position.’

Put that together with GM John Spytek and Jason Licht. They’re buddies. They’re as close as you can get. So, can they work something out here for Vita Vea so he can get to a team that really needs a defensive tackle? That wouldn’t shock me.”

ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler listed the Raiders as a top landing spot for Vea, writing, “The ties are obvious. Second-year general manager John Spytek was a longtime Buccaneers executive who played a role in drafting Vea out of Washington in 2018. The Raiders’ current defensive tackles are a journeyman (Adam Butler) and a promising 2024 seventh-rounder (Jonah Laulu). So there’s plenty of room for reinforcements.”

However, Fowler ends his statement with this: “They have $14 million in cap space, but is an older veteran really the player they’re looking for this season?”

That is likely the question on the minds of the Raiders’ front office when it comes to deciding whether a trade for Vea would be worth the draft capital and cap space.