Warren Moon Gives Raiders Strong Fernando Mendoza Prediction

The Las Vegas Raiders might be going with an old-school approach to developing a QB at the NFL level: Let them sit and learn. With the Silver and Black signing Kirk Cousins, it’s clear that they would prefer to go with the veteran signal caller and let No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza sit and watch.

Cousins showed last season with the Atlanta Falcons that he is still capable of playing in the NFL.

The Raiders veteran had 289 dropbacks with the Falcons during the 2025 season, leading to a 76.0 overall PFF grade while throwing for 1,721 yards and 10 touchdowns against five interceptions. Moreover, Cousins recorded nine big-time throws and five turnover-worthy plays.

Nonetheless, they’ll let Mendoza challenge for the starting job, and if he outperforms Cousins during this competition, he’ll be the Raiders’ starter. Still, all signs point to the former Indiana Hoosiers starter sitting on the sidelines.

If that does happen, the question will be: When will Mendoza see the field as the Raiders’ starting QB? On the May 18 edition of “Up & Adams,” Hall of Fame QB Warren Moon shared his prediction as to when the No. 1 pick will be under center.

“I don’t think it hurts them [to have Cousins start all season],” Moon said. “That means Kirk’s playing pretty well, and they’re winning football games. But I think he’ll be in there probably by the halfway point, a little bit after.”

Fernando Mendoza Would Benefit From Learning on Sidelines

Moreover, Moon also supports the way the Raiders are handling Mendoza, allowing the young QB to sit and observe the NFL game rather than throwing him out on the field to learn on the fly.

“I think that’s good for him right off the bat,” Moon noted. “I think it’s good for him to be behind somebody. He doesn’t have to be thrown to the wolves right away until he’s ready. And Kirk can win some football games for him or keep him competitive in games until Fernando’s ready.

“I think it’s a great combination. And the way they’ve kind of sold it with their schedule release and all those things, it looks like those two guys have a good relationship, which is important with two guys who are competing.”

Raiders Urged to Start Fernando Mendoza If He’s Ready

Meanwhile, former NFL head coach Herm Edwards believes the opposite of what Moon does. Edwards would like to see the Raiders put out Mendoza right away and let him play, but he also mentions that the young QB is ready.

“You can’t be afraid,” Edwards said on the May 18 edition of “Good Morning Football.” “When you draft a guy the No. 1 pick in the draft, you’re gonna say, ‘Well, you’re gonna hold a clipboard now for like a year or two and watch Kirk.‘ No, you’re not. Go play. If he’s ready to play, play him.”

It will be interesting to see what the Raiders decide to do and who wins the QB competition, but there will be opinions throughout the next few months on whether Mendoza should start right away or sit back and learn.