Raiders Urged to Trade for Big-Bodied Former First-Round Pick WR

The Las Vegas Raiders are set to start the regular season with arguably one of the weakest wide receiver rooms in the NFL. Tre Tucker is the No. 1 wide receiver, with Jalen Nailor as the No. 2.

Both of them are solid veterans but would be No. 3 wide receivers on several teams. The one thing the Raiders’ wide receiver room is really missing right now is size. Dont’e Thornton was supposed to be the big target, but he’s starting the season on Injured Reserve.

If the Raiders are concerned about their wide receiver need, they could look to the trade market. The Carolina Panthers could look to trade former first-round pick Xavier Legette after a disappointing first two seasons. Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox believes the Raiders are a fit for the young wide receiver.

“With at least two years left on his rookie contract, the Panthers would probably prefer to see Legette live up to his draft status in Carolina,” Knox wrote. “After seeing him record just 363 yards as the team’s No. 2 target behind Tetairoa McMillian in 2025, though, they may also have him on a short leash.

“If Jalen Coker can stay healthy and free-agent addition John Metchie III can force himself into a prominent role, the Panthers could quickly decide to cash in Legette for draft capital. Teams looking to add a 6’1″, 221-pound pass-catcher with 4.39 speed should be willing to take a chance on him.”

Does Legette Still Have Upside?

Legette was a stud in his final year at South Carolina, catching 71 balls for 1,255 yards. Thanks to his size and speed, it’s easy to see why he was a first-round pick.

For whatever reason, it just hasn’t worked at the NFL level. The Panthers haven’t been the best team, but they were solid last season. Bryce Young has been improving at quarterback, so their passing game can be productive.

However, it’s telling that Legette was outplayed by rookie Tetairoa McMillian last season. It might be time for Legette to get a fresh starter. The Raiders don’t have much competition in their wide receiver room, so it could be a great spot for him to turn things around.

Brock Bowers to Be Used as WR?

A big reason the Raiders don’t seem to be panicking about the lack of wide receiver talent on the roster is tight end Brock Bowers. He’s arguably the best receiving tight end in the NFL.

He’s a bit smaller than the Travis Kelces and Rob Gronkowskis of the world, so he wins with his speed. He’s too fast for linebackers and too big for cornerbacks. He’s going to see a ton of targets this season.

According to former Raiders offensive lineman Lincoln Kennedy, the team is planning to utilize him as a wide receiver this season.

“He’s gotten better and, in this offense, and the times that I’ve seen him in preseason or practice, they’ve got him involved in this offense. They’ve created matchup issues where he becomes a true wide receiver,” Kennedy said on the “Locked on Raiders Squad Show.“