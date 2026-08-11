Ex-Raiders Sack Leader Attempting NFL Comeback After Taking Year Off

The best season the Las Vegas Raiders have had in recent memory came in 2021. Despite dealing with a number of serious off-the-field situations, the team was able to make the playoffs for just the second time since 2002.

A big reason that the team was able to push through and make the playoffs was due to solid defensive play. Maxx Crosby made his first All-Pro that season, but he had some help. Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue actually led the Raiders with 10.0 sacks that season.

Even with that in mind, the team traded him to the Indianapolis Colts. He has continued to bounce around the NFL, having played for the Chicago Bears, Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots.

Last season, he didn’t land with a team and decided to focus on getting his body 100% healthy. According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Ngakoue has been hard at work getting ready for a possible comeback.

“Free agent Pro Bowl DE Yannick Ngakoue, who has 71.5 career sacks, has been training for the past several months in preparation for his return to the NFL in 2026,” Schultz wrote on X.

“Ngakoue spent last season out of football to fully recover, with his sights set on returning this season.”

Who Could Be a Fit For Ngakoue?

Ngakoue had 8.0 or more sacks in each of his first seven years in the NFL, which is an impressive streak. However, he has serious deficiencies as a run defender. That’s the biggest reason why he’s had a hard time sticking with teams.

Even with the run defense issues, he still has value as a situational pass rusher. Some of the teams that were reaching out to the Raiders about Crosby could make sense for Ngakoue.

The Dallas Cowboys wouldn’t have anything to lose by giving Ngakoue a chance. Perhaps the Bears could give him another chance. The Raiders may have made some sense, but Malcolm Koonce is a similar player, so adding Ngakoue would be redundant. The Atlanta Falcons could also use some help at pass rusher.

Adam Schefter Gives Latest on Crosby Trade

The Raiders have solid depth at pass rusher right now, but that could change if Crosby gets traded. The team already agreed to trade him once this offseason, so it’s always possible they could again.

For now, ESPN’s Adam Schefter doesn’t think he’s on the market now, but things could change later in the season.

“I know a lot of people are thinking that Maxx Crosby wants to be trading. He wants to be there right now. And I think he’s going to be there,” Schefter said on the “Pat McAfee Show.”

“I think the real question with Maxx Crosby and his future in Vegas comes down to what happens if this team doesn’t perform well. What if there’s a contender out there before the trade deadline that wants to beef up its pass rush? Could we see a team later this season, if the Raiders’ season is slipping away, make a run at Maxx Crosby? I could see that being a possibility in October. That I see.”