Raiders Sign Recently Cut Ex-Bengals 3rd-Round Pick, Poach Patriots OL

The Las Vegas Raiders have dealt with some rough injuries this season and just got the worst news yet as star defensive tackle Christian Wilkins has been placed on Injured Reserve. He’s one of the team’s most expensive players so not having him for at least four games is a massive blow.

In the meantime, the Raiders had to find a replacement. According to an October 10 X post from KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson, the team is signing veteran defensive tackle Zach Carter.

Carter was a third-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2022. He started in 16 games across the last three seasons but was just recently cut by the team. He’s had 55 combined tackles and a sack throughout his career.

The Raiders don’t need him to be a huge difference maker but he will provide some depth on a defensive line that is getting very thin. He won’t bring much to the pass-rushing side of things but can be an effective run defender. Las Vegas is allowing 131.8 rushing yards a game so there will be room for Carter to carve out a role if he plays well.

Raiders Poach Ben Brown From Patriots

The Raiders had two starting guards show up on the injury report this week. Jackson Powers-Johnson is dealing with a knee while Dylan Parham is dealing with an Achilles. The Raiders’ depth at the position will continue to be tested which is why they decided to poach center/guard Ben Brown off the New England Patriots’ practice squad, according to The Athletic’s Vic Tafur.

Brown was with the Raiders all offseason and even started the year on the team’s practice squad but eventually made his way to the Patriots. He’s a logical player for Las Vegas to pick up as he should have some familiarity with the offensive system. He could be a player who gets elevated to the active roster in Week 6 if Powers-Johnson and Parham can’t go.

Insider Talks How Raiders Will Replace Wilkins

Replacing a player like Wilkins is hard enough on its own but it makes it even harder considering starting defensive end Malcolm Koonce is out for the season and Maxx Crosby is still dealing with an ankle injury.

The Raiders defensive line could be in trouble but The Athletic detailed how the team might replace Wilkins.

“That’s four important defensive starters now out for the Raiders, who already lost pass rusher Malcolm Koonce and safety Marcus Epps for the season while linebacker Divine Deablo has missed three games with an oblique injury,” Tafur wrote in an October 8 column. “The Raiders gave Wilkins $85 million guaranteed to make up a 1-2 punch up front with Maxx Crosby (who has been limited since suffering a high ankle sprain in Week 2), but now will turn to veterans John Jenkins and Adam Butler to pick up some of the slack.

“They also think nose tackle Nesta Jade Silvera and rookie Jonah Laulu, who they claimed off waivers from the Colts in August, have some pass-rush potential.”

The Raiders are going to need to rely on Crosby a lot but they also need young players to step up. Former top-10 pick Tyree Wilson has yet to get a sack this season. He needs to start playing better if this defense is going to improve.