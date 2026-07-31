Raiders Sign 6-Foot-7 Former Jets TE, Cut Ties With Veteran RB

The Las Vegas Raiders have been fortunate enough to stay healthy at the beginning of training camp, but that’s not stopping them from tinkering with the roster. Tight end might be the strongest position group on the roster, but they decided they wanted even more depth.

The Raiders announced that they’ve signed veteran tight end Zack Kuntz to a contract.

Kuntz was most recently with the Miami Dolphins, but was let go in May. The 6-foot-7 tight end was a seventh-round pick of the New York Jets in 2023. He lasted two seasons with the team before getting let go.

He wasn’t in the NFL last season, so he’ll have to work hard to earn a spot in a loaded Raiders tight end room. His size could be what sets him apart.

To make room for Kuntz, the team had to cut running back Chris Collier. He has been on and off their roster since 2024, but didn’t play any games last season. With the Raiders moving on from him, they now only have four running backs on the roster. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see them add another veteran. They recently worked out Miles Sanders, who could make some sense.

Bowers Dominating Camp

Speaking of tight ends, the Raiders have to be feeling really good about their current group. Brock Bowers is arguably the best tight end in the NFL, while Michael Mayer would likely be a starter for several teams.

So far, Bowers has been dominating training camp. He’s coming off a bit of a down year due to a knee injury, but it’s clear that he’s highly motivated to have another big season.

Even though he’s the best player on the Raiders’ offense, he’s still remaining humble.

“We’re just out there playing football,” Bowers told reporters. “Guys make plays a lot, so I just go out there and try to make my plays when they come to me.”

Tre Tucker Talks Raiders Offense

The Raiders had the worst offense in the NFL last season. They couldn’t run or pass efficiently. That led to an overhaul.

The Raiders hired Klint Kubiak to be head coach and he has a long history coaching offense. They also added two new quarterbacks in Kirk Cousins and Fernando Mendoza.

The big concern with the offense is they don’t have enough talent at wide receiver. Tre Tucker is coming off a career year, but he hasn’t proven that he’s a No. 1 option. The young wide receiver spoke about how the offense is coming along in training camp.

“For us, our offense is so multiple that right now you’re just seeing guys everywhere,” Tucker said. “And I think that’s for a reason because I don’t think really anywhere you just have a guy that does one thing. You want to be able to have multiple guys that can do multiple things. So, that’s what they’re trying to figure out, giving everybody an opportunity to show how much they can do and that will help us come season time.”