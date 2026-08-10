Ex-Raiders Draft Bust Linked to Possible Signing With Rival

After having the NFL’s worst rushing offense last season, the Las Vegas Raiders decided to shake up their running back room. That led to them not re-signing Zamir White.

Expectations were once high for White coming out of Georgia, but he could only muster 3.7 yards per carry during his Raiders tenure. A fresh start is likely best for him, but he’s having a hard time finding a team.

He previously had workouts with the Miami Dolphins and Dallas Cowboys earlier in the offseason, but they didn’t sign him. White’s NFL dreams aren’t over quite yet. According to the NFL transaction wire, the San Francisco 49ers hosted White for a visit.

There are few teams that rely on the running game as heavily as the 49ers, so it’s not a surprise they’re looking for more depth. It remains to be seen if White gets signed, but San Francisco would be a strong landing spot.

Ashton Jeanty Poised for Breakout Year

White wasn’t the only disappointing running back for the Raiders last season. Ashton Jeanty had massive expectations after being drafted with the No. 6 overall pick. He couldn’t even rush for 1,000 yards last season.

However, things are looking up for him, and Fox Sports’ Ralph Vacchiano named him as a breakout candidate for the 2026 season.

“It’s hard to view his rookie season as anything other than a major disappointment,” Vacchiano wrote. “He rushed for just 975 yards and caught only 55 passes for 346 yards after being drafted No. 6 overall. And not all of it can be chalked up to the Raiders being so awful that defenses knew to key on Jeanty. He simply struggled much more than anyone thought he would. The Raiders might not be much better this season, but Jeanty will at least have an improved offensive line that now features three-time Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum. Las Vegas has a few more weapons this year, too, which should give Jeanty more room to operate. And new head coach Klint Kubiak certainly got a lot out of his running backs in Seattle. The stage is set for Jeanty to show why he was drafted so high.”

Jeanty Talks Raiders OL

An improved offensive line should make like signficantly easier for Jeanty. Tyler Linderbaum was the big addition, but the Raiders also have a new scheme and different coaching. Jeanty is really high on what the new-look offensive line is going to be able to do this season.

“The energy he brings every single day, I think it starts with that,” Jeanty said of Linderbaum in a video with NFL Network. “You could tell he just loves to play football. He’s just a baller, and he comes out, and he’s consistent every single day. It’s real easy to run behind him.”

“I think as far as the run game, I think it’s going to be more explosive this year,” Jeanty added. “Obviously, we got some more guys added to that O-line. Kolton [Miller] is healthy, [Jackson Powers-Johnson] is healthy. So it’s going to be a way more explosive run game for sure.”