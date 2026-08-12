Ex-Raiders RB Signs Contract With 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers have dealt with plenty of negativity this offseason and are hoping for some positive vibes. They were recently looking at running backs to sign and brought in former Las Vegas Raiders draft pick Zamir White.

That was his third visit of the offseason, but he was having a hard time getting signed. That finally changed. The 49ers announced that they’ve signed White to a contract.

There was some excitement surrounding White coming out of Georgia. The biggest reason he fell to the fourth round is that there was concern about the multiple torn ACLs he suffered in college and high school.

Fortunately, he has actually been able to stay healthy at the NFL level, but he hasn’t been able to produce. Outside of a solid stretch in 2023, White has never rushed for more than 183 yards in a season.

He had a chance to be the Week 1 starter during the 2024 season but only averaged 2.8 yards per carry and got benched. He’s shown flashes in the past, but he’s likely a backup at best. The 49ers run the ball a lot, so if he makes the roster, he’ll have a chance to play.

Ashton Jeanty Going to Have Big Role This Season

White’s rough 2024 season was a big reason why the Raiders drafted Ashton Jeanty in the first round the following year. His rookie season wasn’t as exciting as many expected, but there are still high hopes for him.

The Raiders did draft Mike Washington Jr. this year for competition, but according to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, Jeanty is going to get the most work this season.

“Running back Ashton Jeanty, last year’s No. 6 pick, caught 55 passes for 346 yards and five touchdowns as a rookie. Multiple people told me the team expects him to be a bigger part of the passing game this season,” Graziano wrote.

“The Raiders say that Jeanty was a tough tackle in 2025 when they got him to the second level of the defense. They just don’t feel as if they did a good enough job of getting him out in space. Rookie Mike Washington Jr. is the player behind Jeanty, and the team likes him a lot, but it looks as if Las Vegas is planning for Jeanty’s role to get only bigger. The team believes he’s capable of much more.”

Raiders Gearing Up For First Preseason Game

The Raiders are set to host their first preseason game of the season against the Arizona Cardinals. Preseason games aren’t a great representation of what the team will look like during the season, but it’ll be the best look yet.

According to head coach Klint Kubiak, many starters will play against the Cardinals. He explained what he wants to see from his players.

“With all of our players, we just ask that as they gain experience and they make mistakes, they don’t make the same mistakes twice. I think he’s done a good job of that,” Kubiak told reporters. “Now that it comes to live bolts, live pass rush, that will be a whole other animal.”