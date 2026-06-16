Ex-Raiders Draft Disappointment Could Get Another Chance With Cowboys

Even with the decision to draft Ashton Jeanty with the No. 6 pick last year, the Las Vegas Raiders continued to revamp their running back room this offseason. This led to the team not bringing back Zamir White.

The former fourth-round pick looked like the possible replacement for Josh Jacobs heading into the 2024 season, but ended up disappointing and getting benched. He only had 12 rushes in 2025, so the Raiders decided not to re-sign him and drafted Mike Washington Jr. to replace him.

White has been sitting in free agency for months now. He had a workout with the Miami Dolphins previously, but they didn’t end up signing him. He’s now getting another team to look at him.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Dallas Cowboys worked out White.

Zamir White also worked out for the Cowboys in recent days, per source. Dallas exploring RB help. https://t.co/Btm5OFIgSj — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) June 16, 2026

Javonte Williams is coming off a breakout season with the Cowboys, so he’s the RB1 going forward in Dallas. However, the team clearly wants more depth at the running back position. White has shown that he can be somewhat effective as a backup. He’s clearly not a starter, but is a powerful runner who can be useful in short-yardage situations. Even if the Cowboys don’t sign him, it seems like there’s a solid chance he’ll land with a team at some point.

Jeanty Excited to Work With Washington

The Raiders invested a lot into Jeanty, so they need him to be the definitive No. 1 running back. Though his rookie season wasn’t as exciting as expected, the team’s offense was a mess.

The Raiders decided against bringing in a veteran to be Jeanty’s backup, which led to them drafting Washington in the fourth round. Washington has big aspirations for his career, but Jeanty isn’t coming off the field willingly. He’s excited to work with Washington, but he still wants most of the carries this season.

“Look, who I am, obviously, I want to be in the game every snap,” Jeanty told reporters at OTAs. “But I think it is beneficial to have another guy that can come in and continue to wear the defense down and play at a high level. Super excited to team up with Mike (Washington Jr.). He’s been doing a great job putting his head down and working. But you know, of course, naturally, you know I want the rock.”

Raiders Going to Put Pressure on Jeanty

The Raiders brought in Washington for a reason, but Jeanty is going to be heavily featured in the offense. He proved in college that he can handle a big workload and even though his numbers weren’t great last season, he played all 17 games without getting hurt.

New head coach Klint Kubiak has plans to feature Jeanty quite a bit in his offense.

“We want to put a lot of pressure on Ashton,” Kubiak told reporters previously. “… I don’t know the play snap percentage, but you look at Christian McCaffrey, his play snap percentage is high. So, those great backs, they don’t want to come off the field.”

Kubiak loves to run the ball, so Jeanty has the chance to have a major breakout season.