The 10 Longest NFL Kickoff Returns of All Time

Kickoff returns remain a thrilling aspect of the NFL game, although they’ve changed quite a bit over the years.

Throughout time, the league has modified kickoff rules to increase safety, moving the kickoff spot to reduce dangerous collisions, for example, and in recent years encouraging touchbacks by moving kickoffs to the 25-yard line.

The kickoff return also became more strategic as the game evolved, with some of the NFL’s most exciting plays emerging from returns for touchdowns. We took a look at the record books to see which returns are the longest ever, and our findings are below.

The following remarkable plays are etched in NFL history for their combination of speed, skill, and timing, ranked from No. 10 leading up to the longest at No. 1. Check them out!

*Note: All stats and numbers listed are from Pro Football Reference unless otherwise stated.

10. Roy Green (St. Louis Cardinals, 106 Yards)

Roy Green‘s 106-yard kickoff return took place on October 21, 1979, when the St. Louis Cardinals faced the Dallas Cowboys. In the second quarter, after Dallas extended their lead to 17-6, Green made history by returning the ensuing kickoff 106 yards for a touchdown. This tied the NFL record at the time for the longest kickoff return. His remarkable speed and agility stunned the Cowboys’ special teams unit, and Green’s return gave the Cardinals a much-needed boost, closing the score gap to 17-13 at halftime. Despite his heroic efforts, the Cardinals ultimately lost the game 22-13.

9. Brad Smith (New York Jets, 107 Yards)

Week 12 of the 2010 season against the Cincinnati Bengals on November 25, 2010, former New York Jets receiver Brad Smith set a franchise record by returning a kickoff 107 yards for a score. Smith contributed to the Jets’ 26-10 victory, making this Thanksgiving Day matchup all the more memorable. Smith’s performance in that game was notable not only for his return touchdown but also for his versatility, contributing on both special teams and in the offense. He ended the game with over 200 all-purpose yards, which, of course, included the pivotal 107-yard kick return touchdown. It remains one of the highlights of his career.

8. Joe McKnight (New York Jets, 107 Yards)

On October 2, 2011, against the Baltimore Ravens, Joe McKnight returned a kickoff for 107 yards, setting a franchise record for the longest kickoff return in Jets history. This electrifying return happened in the third quarter, immediately after the Ravens had scored. McKnight’s return swung the momentum back to New York’s favor, although the Jets ultimately lost the game 34-17. McKnight’s performance stood out as one of the most memorable moments of his career, highlighting his speed and special teams abilities.

7. Josh Huff (Philadelphia Eagles, 107 Yards)

Former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver and return specialist Josh Huff took a 107-yard kickoff return back for a touchdown in a November 23, 2014, game against the Tennessee Titans. Huff fielded the kick deep in his own end zone, alternately weaving through and fighting off defenders much of the way as he streaked down the sidelines for a score. It marked the longest kickoff return touchdown in Eagles’ franchise history, tying the mark for the longest in the NFL at that time.

6. Ellis Hobbs (New England Patriots, 108 Yards)

On September 9, 2007, during the New England Patriots‘ season opener against the rival Jets, Ellis Hobbs returned a kickoff 108 yards for a touchdown. On the opening play of the third quarter, Hobbes caught the kick deep in the Pats’ end zone before gliding through multiple Jets players around the 25-yard-line. After that, he was off to the races. This tied the then-NFL record for the longest kickoff return and helped the Patriots to a 38-14 victory over the New York on the road at the Meadowlands. Hobbs’ return also set the tone for a dominant Patriots season in 2007, which saw them go 16-0 in the regular season.

5. Randall Cobb (Green Bay Packers, 108 Yards)

Wide receiver Randall Cobb had an incredibly electric NFL debut for the Green Bay Packers on September 8, 2011. Selected by Green Bay in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft, Cobb played a key role in the Packers’ 42-34 victory over the New Orleans Saints after taking a third-quarter kickoff to the house. In what can only be described as a remarkable return, Cobb was completely spun around by a Saints defender and almost fell at his own 20-yard line, but managed to stay on his feet and keep going. The former Packers WR also had had 2 catches for 35 yards and a TD in the win over New Orleans, making his debut one for the ages.

4. Knile Davis (Kansas City Chiefs, 108 Yards)

Former Kansas City Chiefs running back Knile Davis ran back a kickoff 108 yards for a TD against the Denver Broncos on December 1 of his 2013 campaign. With the Chiefs’ first play of the second quarter, Davis took the ball out from the back of the end zone, and after almost running into a wall at the Kansas City 25, he cut right and kept on trucking all the way to pay dirt. At the time, Davis was in his second NFL season with the Chiefs. While primarily a backup running back, he was known for his speed and special teams contributions, and this kickoff return highlighted his explosive ability.

3. David Johnson (Arizona Cardinals, 108 Yards)

In just the second game of his NFL career, former Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson tied the then-record with a 108-yard return against the Chicago Bears. His return came on the first play of the game, helping the Cardinals dominate in a 48-23 win. Johnson was hardly touched by the Bears as he weaved through Chicago’s defense and beat kicker Robbie Gould on the way to the end zone. The return was a historic one, as well. Johnson became the first player in league history to score a rushing touchdown, a receiving touchdown and a kickoff return touchdown in his first two games.

2. Jacoby Jones (Baltimore Ravens, 108 Yards – Twice)

NFL kick returns over 100 yards are relatively rare, and former Ravens WR Jacoby Jones is among the elite few who has delivered multiple game-changing plays at this distance, as he has two 108-yard kickoff returns in his career. The first came Week 6 of the 2012 regular season against the Cowboys. Jones took one to the house with 4:00 gone in the third quarter, contributing to the Ravens’ 31-29 win.

The second came in the biggest of moments: in the 2013 Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers. Jones took a line-drive from former Niners kicker David Akers back another 108 yards in Baltimore’s 34-31 win. He would be No. 1, but another player just edged him by a yard.

1. Cordarrelle Patterson (Minnesota Vikings, 109 Yards)

Drum roll, please: Cordarrelle Patterson set the NFL record for the longest kickoff return in a Week 8 game against the Green Bay Packers. His 109-yard return started deep in the end zone, and he used his speed to go end-to-end for the score. This is the longest kickoff return possible under current NFL rules. Patterson’s record-breaking return happened in the first quarter of the game and contributed to the Vikings’ solid overall performance, although they ultimately lost the game, 44-31. Still, the jersey and shoes Patterson wore during the game are commemorated in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, marking the importance of the historic return.