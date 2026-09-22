Chargers 0-2 Start Shoves Jim Harbaugh into Unwanted Career-First

The Los Angeles Chargers are in panic mode after droping to both of their opponents so far, but that isn’t the only thing going down bad for them.

For Jim Harbaugh, personally, the ugly 0-2 start is the worst in his coaching record.

All through his five stints across college football and the NFL over 22 years, Harbaugh never had a start this terrible to any season. And that included schools like the University of San Diego, where he worked from 2004-2006, and Stanford, where he spent 2007-2010.

Just a side note, he also just won the National Championship with the Michigan Wolverines right before he took over the Chargers head coach role last year.

Chargers, Jim Harbaugh Face Career-Worst

This is also an ugly first for the Chargers since 2023, according to Kevin Patra of NFL.Com.

The last time it happened in 2023, the Chargers went 5-12 and finished last in the AFC West, all of which got then-head coach Brandon Staley fired.

What’s worse than that is the teams that the Chargers lost to. There was no way anyone would have taken a bet on the Arizona Cardinals winning against the Los Angeles Chargers before Week 1.

But it happened. They had their reservations, but plenty of fans still gave the Chargers the benefit of the doubt and rooted for them against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2.

That comeback win didn’t happen either.

It handed Harbaugh’s squad another all-time worst record. Just this time, it was an all-time worst in NFL history.

According to Polymarket Sports, the Chargers are the first team in NFL history to start 0-2 with losses to teams that had 14+ losses the previous season.

The Cardinals were 3-14 in 2025. The Raiders were 3-14 in 2025.

That’s still not all. The 0-2 start to their regular season is making the embarrassing records they broke a whole laundry list.

According to Opta Stats, the Chargers are the second team in NFL history to lose back-to-back games by double digits, with both coming at home against teams that had a sub-.200 win percentage the previous season.

The other was the 1926 Racine Tornadoes (Oct. 10-17), who played just one more game before folding.

Chargers Need to Resuscitate Now

Harbaugh brought Mike McDaniel with high hopes as their new OC. If things continue the way they are, McDaniel might not be the Chargers’ OC at all by the time it all ends for Los Angeles.

Justin Herbert lacks the confidence he had last season. Turnovers continue to hold them down as the entire offensive line looks disjointed. Because the offense is in shambles, the majority of the load gets passed off to the defense, who also end up tiring themselves out before the clock actually stops, making it all a big recipe for disaster.

Unfortunately for Harbaugh, the first two weeks were supposed to be the easy part. Week 3 onwards is the menacing gauntlet part.

Starting with Week 3 against the Buffalo Bills, L.A. faces 2025 playoff teams in five of its next seven games — the other two squads: Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs and Lamar Jackson’s Ravens.

Either the Chargers will crash and wash out before Thanksgiving, or they’ll barnstorm through their difficult stretch and prove Harbaugh correct.