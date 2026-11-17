The Los Angeles Chargers are no longer winless.

Los Angeles snapped an 11-game losing streak (eight to start this season and three from the end of 2025), and a seven-game road losing streak by holding off the Baltimore Ravens 23-20 on Monday Night Football.

The Ravens, on the other hand, dropped to 4-6 and stretched their losing streak to five games, their longest skid since 2021.

Los Angeles Chargers Snap 11-Game Losing Streak With First Win of the Season

Despite outgaining Los Angeles 347 to 287, Baltimore got almost nothing on the ground (16 rushing yards on 15 carries) and turned the ball over twice in a game decided by three points.

The one Zay Flowers moment sealed the win for the Chargers. Trailing 23-20 with just over two minutes left, the Ravens still had a shot at pulling off the win. They even had the possession at their own 39-yard line.

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett connected with wide receiver Zay Flowers for a 15-yard gain, but Chargers defensive back Tarheeb Still ripped the ball out of Flowers’ grasp, and fellow defensive back Elijah Molden recovered it. That turnover was the winning key for the Chargers, and their biggest one so far this season. The Chargers then ran out the clock to seal their first win of the season.

Run Game, Defense Steals the Show

Chargers reporter Omar Navarro explains why the Bolts’ run game was the star of the show.

“The ground game was a difference maker for both sides in Baltimore. The Chargers finished the game with a season-high 160 rushing yards on Monday night, led by Omarion Hampton with 105,” Navarro writes. “On the flip side, the Bolts defense were able to limit Derrick Henry and the ground game holding them to 16 yards rushing on 1.1 per attempt. That included a complete shutout at halftime, as the Chargers allowed zero rushing yards after the first two quarters.”

“The Bolts are the only team in the NFL this season to hold an opponent to zero first-half rushing yards. The last time a team held their opponent to zero first-half rushing yards was Tampa Bay holding Jacksonville to minus three in December of 2023.”

Another stat that stands out is that the Chargers had 0 turnovers the entire game after 19 giveaways on the season and multiple turnovers in five straight games. It shows that the Bolts’ offense might just be improving after all these weeks.

The now 1-8 Chargers head home to host the New York Jets in Week 11, before facing the Drake Maye-less Patriots in Week 12.