New 2026 Projection Puts Lions QB Jared Goff in MVP Conversation

The Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has won big games and collected major accolades throughout a decade-long career. Entering his eleventh professional campaign, the NFL MVP award remains missing from his resume—an honor won by some of the game’s legendary quarterbacks.

Considering the 31-year-old’s remarkable consistency since arriving in Detroit, he could very well be in the conversation for MVP finalist. He was already the MVP finalist in the 2024 season, finishing fifth in the final voting after Buffalo Bills‘ Josh Allen received the honor.

With the Lions looking optimistic under coach Dan Campbell ahead of the 2026 season, sports media personality Caleb Czarnik thinks the QB1 has a real chance of finding himself in the MVP finalist race for the second time in his career.

Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff WILL Be A MVP Finalist In 2026 👀 “Jared Goff WILL end up being in the MVP conversation… he’s gonna have 4,600 yards, 35+ TD’s, 7-8 interception’s… https://t.co/b0ZMNuQ8Iv pic.twitter.com/x00Cs097XY — Woodward Sports Network (@woodwardsports) June 10, 2026

“Jared Goff will end up being in the MVP conversation at the end of the year. He is going to be top 5 in MVP voting,” said Caleb Czarnik on a recent episode of Woodward Sports Network. “He’s gonna have 4,600 yards, 35+ TD’s, 7-8 interceptions, that team is going to have 13-14 wins with the schedule they have. I can guarantee you going into Week 15, Jared Goff will be in the MVP conversation.”

The Reason the Projection is Realistic

The numbers Caleb predicted have become a standard for Goff each year, and with the Lions’ explosive and young offensive unit in the 2026 campaign, it’s likely to continue. Take the 2025 season, for example, when the pocket passer logged 4,564 passing yards and 34 touchdowns along with 8 interceptions, whereas his team had a last-place finish.

Likewise, his numbers were right in that bracket the year before, when he was among the MPV finalists. Detroit had an impressive season, reaching the NFC Championship. Goff recorded 4,629 passing yards and 37 touchdowns in the regular season, making it statistically his best season at Ford Field.

While the five-time Pro-Bowler remains a dark horse for the MVP award, winning it would completely depend on the team’s overall performance. If the Lions reach the NFC Championship game, or even go on to reach or win Super Bowl LXI in Los Angeles, he would be a clear favorite to take the award home.

Matthew Stafford’s Los Angeles Rams reached the NFC Championship last season, but the QB’s individual brilliance throughout the season made him the MVP winner. Stafford earned it at 38, and Goff will be 32 in October. There is already a long list of QBs who have won the honor in their 30s.

Top Quarterbacks Won NFL MVP Award After Turning 30

Although some footballers start slowing down after turning 30, several elite signal-callers have defied age and stayed at the top of the game to win the NFL MVP award.

While Stafford proved in the 2025 campaign that it could be accomplished, the legendary names like Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Aaron Rodgers, Brett Favre, Matt Ryan, and Rich Gannon are among the notable names to add the accolade late in their respective careers.

Hence, if the Lions make their deepest run in the playoffs yet led by Jared Goff, he could very well join the list of MVPs who thrived in their 30s.