0-6 Chargers Grab Ultimate Consolation Prize In Early 2027 NFL Draft Order

0-6 is about as ugly as it gets six weeks into the regular season, and the Los Angeles Chargers are feeling every bit of that nightmare.

Still, right in the middle of all the noise, they managed to stumble into a small consolation prize.

The early 2027 NFL Draft order shows that the Chargers currently hold the No. 1 overall pick, handing them a jackpot in a season where they need it most.

Chargers Get No. 1 Pick in Early 2027 NFL Draft

Los Angeles got the privilege on Sunday, right after the Tennessee Titans took down the Colts to finally get their first win of the season, and also left the Chargers to bite the dust as the only winless team so far in 2026.

The current Chargers roster is broken beyond repair, and the offense is driving the entire thing into the dirt. While the defense keeps showing up and forcing key turnovers, the offense refuses to pull its weight. Los Angeles keeps wasting extra possessions, stranding their defense on an island, and blowing winnable games purely because they cannot put points on the board.

Coordinator changes are likely brewing, but waiting around might already be too late to save Jim Harbaugh’s season. That is precisely where a No. 1 draft pick comes in handy.

If they are staring down a complete roster revamp anyway, the Bolts might as well secure the No.1 rookie prospect in the country to bulletproof the rebuild. Jeremiah Smith is locked in as the undisputed top receiver in the 2027 NFL draft class, and Justin Herbert desperately needs a wide receiver of his caliber in his corner.

Alternatively, holding the No. 1 overall pick gives the front office absolute control over the trade market. With the November 10 trade deadline just a few days to go, the value of that spot increases tenfold. The Chargers could easily demand a massive haul, raid the trade block, and try to salvage whatever heartbeat is left in this lost season.

Dolphins, Titans Could Snatch No. 1 Position Anytime

All that said, they can’t get too comfortable in the pole position. The Miami Dolphins are right on their heels at 0-5, while a cluster of 1-5 squads, including the Titans and Buccaneers, are more than happy to bungle their way into the conversation.

If Los Angeles wants to secure the ultimate draft jackpot or maximum trade leverage, they are going to face fierce competition in the race for the worst record in football.