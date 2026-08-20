Chargers 5-Time Pro Bowler Earns Top 20 Spot Among NFL’s Best Over 30

Age is not just a number when it comes to the NFL. Crossing 30 in the NFL normally kills a defender’s leverage.

Front offices get skittish when it comes to extensions, market value plunges, and trade rumors start swirling. But every so often, an elite player breaks the trend, and that’s Derwin James for the Los Angeles Chargers.

CBS Sports’ Tyler Sullivan ranked Top 30 NFL Players over 30, and the Chargers safety ranked at No. 17.

“Anything you need done at the safety position, Derwin James can do it. He remains one of the central pieces of a Chargers defense that has been one of the best in the NFL over the last two seasons,” Sullivan writes.

Chargers Made Derwin James Highest-Paid Safety in the NFL

Seeing James as the lone Charger on the list isn’t entirely surprising. Offensively, coordinator Mike McDaniel is actively building around a young, under-25 core. But defense operates under a different set of rules in Los Angeles, and James has made sure his spot as the ultimate veteran leader remains completely untouchable.

In May, James agreed to a three-year, $75.6 million contract extension, resetting the safety market ceiling for the second time in his career.

The 5-time Pro Bowler gets $57.5 million guaranteed and pays $25.2 million per year, making him the highest-paid safety in the NFL.

“In that time (2024-2025), they’re top five in the league in points per game allowed (18.9, third), yards per game allowed (301.8, fourth), third-down conversion rate (36%, fourth), and red zone touchdown rate (46%, second),” Sullivan adds, backing his ranking with James’ stats.

“Not surprisingly, James has been a Pro Bowler and second-team All-Pro in each of those seasons. On top of piling up 94 tackles last year, James also broke up seven passes and notched three interceptions. A true do-it-all weapon for Jim Harbaugh.”

And it’s not just insiders and Harbaugh feeling so. Even James’ former defensive coordinator, Jesse Minter, calls him his “biggest joy” in his coaching career.

Even Former Chargers DC Continues Praising James