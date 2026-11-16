The Los Angeles Chargers are getting some help before they face the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football in Week 10.

The team announced that they have activated tight end David Njoku and linebacker Denzel Perryman from the injured reserve (IR) list.

“We’ve activated TE David Njoku and LB Denzel Perryman + other roster moves ahead of tonight’s game.”

Njoku signed a one-year, $3 million deal with the Bolts to load the tight end room. The receiving threat suffered a leg injury in Week 2 and has missed the following seven weeks. Before his injury, the TE logged six catches for 67 yards.

Perryman, who was drafted by the Chargers back when they were in San Diego, will feature in his first game this season. This will be the linebacker’s ninth season with the Bolts, having amassed 451 tackles and six sacks in 90 games.

Facing a Ravens team without Lamar Jackson or Tyler Huntley, David Njoku and Denzel Perryman could help Los Angeles get their first win of the season in their returns.

Chargers Without Key Receiver

While David Njoku will help to some degree in the pass game, the Chargers will be without their best wide receiver in Week 10.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Ladd McConkey will miss the game against the Ravens, a huge blow for Mike McDaniel’s offense.

“Chargers WR Ladd McConkey has been downgraded to out for Monday night’s game in Baltimore.”

McConkey currently has the most receiving yards (282) on the team, while fourth in receptions (17) and targets (21) across four games, with one receiving touchdown.

Without their best receiving threat, Justin Herbert will have to spread his targets around while facing former Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter.

Other Roster Moves

With David Njoku and Denzel Perryman back on the main roster, the Chargers also placed a player on IR.

The team revealed that offensive lineman Branson Taylor has been placed on the injured list, dealing with an ankle injury.

Taylor has featured four times in 2026 for the Chargers and currently has a 76.9 pass-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus.

Needing help against the Ravens, the Bolts have elevated defensive lineman Myles Adams from the practice squad to the main roster.

Adams will make his season debut, with MNF being his first game since the 2024 season. He has logged 34 tackles and two sacks in his career.