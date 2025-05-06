Chargers’ New Coach Has Bold Message for $76M Playmaker

After bouncing back last season and earning Second-Team All-Pro honors, the Los Angeles Chargers are counting on even bigger things from veteran safety Derwin James Jr. heading into next season.

With the arrival of defensive coordinator Jesse Minter last season, James was deployed closer to the line of scrimmage and in the slot, areas where he thrived in previous seasons. Now, under the guidance of new safeties coach Adam Fuller, the goal is to push James’ game to even greater heights.

“He hasn’t even reached his ceiling, there’s so much there for him. And the greatest thing is he wants it more than anybody. These are the people that inspire you to be better, just to find ways. Sometimes it’s not a technique, but it’s perspective and using his experiences and the defensive staff’s experience and Coach Harbaugh’s to try to help and keep elevating him. You could tell he’s excited for it. You can tell they did a great job with him last year, but there’s still a lot more out there for him.”

Derwin James Jr. Is the Guy Who Can Make Things Right

No matter the situation, James has always been someone the Chargers could rely on. “He’s the guy that if somebody, whatever position, we lose a guy, he can make it right,” defensive coordinator Jesse Minter said.

Fuller will find out soon enough how James holds himself to the utmost highest standards. As Thuc Nhi Nguyen of the Los Angeles Times noted, “James locks eyes with everyone he speaks with. He demanded to know everything about the defense right away.”

Having that mindset is the reason why James is a four-time Pro Bowler and a 2018 First-Team All-Pro.

In 2024, James was the ninth-ranked safety in the NFL by Pro Football Focus with an 80.8 defense grade (9th of 98), 75.2 pass rush grade (5th of 24), 76.3 coverage grade (11th of 96), and 87.9 run defense grade (5th of 93). Truly elite numbers for a top-tier safety.

In terms of snap rotation, James played primarily in the box (305 snaps), at slot cornerback (385), and free safety (250).

Leadership & Impact Beyond the Stats

While James’ stats speak volumes, his leadership may be his most critical contribution. Teammates and coaches consistently praise James for not only his athleticism but also for his ability to command a room and galvanize the locker room. As one of the team captains, James embodies the “lead by example” mentality.

James’ presence is particularly crucial for a Chargers defense that has struggled with inconsistency in recent seasons. His versatility allows younger players to lean on him for guidance, whether it’s understanding a new coverage scheme or adjusting on the fly mid-game. Both Minter and Fuller have noted that James is often like an additional coach on the field, communicating checks and adjustments seamlessly across all three levels of the defense.

With a new coaching staff emphasizing discipline and accountability, James’ leadership will be even more crucial as the Chargers aim to bounce back from the disappointing playoff loss against the Houston Texans last season.