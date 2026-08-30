Chargers Rookie Traded to Seahawks for 2027 Sixth-Round Pick

With the 53-man roster deadline here, teams are not only trimming their squads but also shaking things up with the trades. The Los Angeles Chargers picked up undrafted cornerback Avery Smith this year, but he is not staying in Los Angeles anymore amid the roster cut. While the 22-year-old is not getting cut, he is just heading to Seattle.

According to NFL Insider Tom Pelissero, the Bolts are trading the undrafted rookie to the Seattle Seahawks for a sixth-round pick from the 2027 NFL Draft, which is seemingly a fair deal for both sides.

“Trade! The Chargers are sending rookie CB Avery Smith to the Seahawks for a 2027 sixth-round pick, per source,” wrote Pelissero on X. “A former Toledo standout, Smith can play nickel and now gets an opportunity in Seattle.”

Even though the rookie went undrafted in April, he put together an impressive training camp after signing with the Chargers this offseason, which not only reduced his chance of being cut but also opened up the opportunity to be traded to the reigning Super Bowl champions. With Jim Harbaugh’s squad boasting a crowded cornerback room, the franchise didn’t want to risk losing during the 53-man cut for nothing in return, so they capitalized on this deal, turning it into future draft capital.

Besides standing out in training camp, Smith also caught attention during the Chargers’ preseason games.

Avery Smith Made the Most of His Preseason Opportunities

Los Angeles Chargers’ secondary depth includes players like Derwin James, Donte Jackson, Cam Hart, Tarheeb Still, etc. In the recent preseason games, Avery Smith was heavily featured, getting reps in all three preseason games.

In the first preseason game, the Bolts crushed the Houston Texans by 27-7, and Smith recorded 3 tackles and 1 PD. Then, in the second game against the 49ers, the rookie was the standout name from the Chargers’ defense, recording 6 tackles, including 2 solo tackles. Facing a formidable Los Angeles Rams, he maintained his consistency yet again with 7 total tackles, including 4 solo tackles.

His impressive and consistent showing caught the eye of the Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald and allowed him to be traded, considering their CB room needs extra depth right now.

The author is updating this article.