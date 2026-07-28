Chargers Release 5-Year NFL Veteran Who Was Arrested Days Before Training Camp

The Los Angeles Chargers are beginning preparations for the 2026 campaign, as their training camp action is officially underway. After a disappointing playoff performance, the Chargers made some big changes over the offseason, with the hope being the team will be able to go on a deeper playoff run this year.

And yet, just days into training camp, Los Angeles has already pulled the plug on one of its offseason additions. The player in question here is offensive lineman Ben Cleveland, who signed a one-year, $1.2 million contract with the Chargers in free agency. After more off-field issues popped up surrounding him, though, L.A. has made a prompt decision regarding his future with the team.

Chargers Release Ben Cleveland After Recent Arrest

Cleveland entered the league after being selected in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens. While he spent five seasons with the team and suited up for 64 games, Cleveland was almost always used as a depth option, as he made just seven total starts for Baltimore during his time in town.

Off-field issues have begun to plague Cleveland over the past couple of years. In February 2025, Cleveland was arrested for driving under the influence, and he was suspended for three games last season after he violated the NFL’s substance abuse policy. The Ravens would release Cleveland shortly after his suspension, but the Chargers still opted to take a flier on him this offseason.

Unfortunately, another off-field issue has further hampered Cleveland’s career, as he was arrested for speeding earlier this month. Los Angeles decided to give up on its reclamation project with Cleveland before it ever really got off the ground, as the team released him just a couple of days after he was arrested.

“Chargers released Ben Cleveland,” Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reported in a post on X.

Chargers May Need to Reinforce Offensive Line Depth After Releasing Ben Cleveland

Cleveland is a versatile interior offensive lineman who can play at both guard positions, so while the Chargers weren’t banking on him to become a starter, he is a solid depth option who can hold his own when he finds his way onto the field. The off-field issues simply became too much to handle, though, as Los Angeles preferred to cut ties with Cleveland in hopes that he will get the help he needs so that he can continue his career in the NFL without any more interruptions.

Even without Cleveland, L.A. has decent depth along its interior offensive line, but you can never have too much help during training camp. The Chargers have made it a goal of theirs to keep Justin Herbert standing upright under center in 2026, so in order to do that, a new face may need to be brought to town. It certainly isn’t a necessity, but with an abundance of reps to go around, it will be worth seeing if Los Angeles brings in an immediate replacement for Cleveland.