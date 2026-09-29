Congratulations Pour In as Chargers’ Brenen Thompson Announces Personal News

The Los Angeles Chargers may be off to a frustrating 0-3 start on the field this season, but wide receiver Brenen Thompson has good news to celebrate off the field. The rookie and the former Mississippi State Bulldogs star recently made a major life-changing personal announcement on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Brenen Thompson and his wife, McKenzie Thompson, announced that they are going to be parents for the first time. The announcement was shared with the fans in a collaboration post with a long caption.

“Our greatest adventure yet

Jeremiah 1:5: “Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, before you were born I set you apart; I appointed you as a prophet to the nations,” wrote McKenzie Thompson on Instagram while sharing the first look of the little one growing inside the womb.

The former Mississippi State alum entered the NFL this year after he was picked by the Chargers in the fourth round of the 2026 draft. He made his big-league debut against the Arizona Cardinals at the season opener and has played two games so far as a rotational player.

While the rookie’s NFL career is just getting started, his love story with his wife began long before that.

Brenen Thompson And McKenzie Thompson’s Relationship Began Long Before The NFL

Brenen Thompson and McKenzie Thompson have been together since the age of 18, which he revealed during a fun couple’s quiz earlier this month. After their relationship officially began, the couple lived in Brownwood, Texas.

The wide receiver’s college career started with the Texas Longhorns in 2022. So, they had started seeing each other before his college career unfolded in Texas. After his freshman year, he transferred to the Oklahoma Sooners for two seasons before wrapping up his collegiate career with the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

They, however, tied the knot almost a year before the 23-year-old signed an NFL contract. After being in a relationship for about four years, they walked down the aisle on May 17, 2025, right before the start of his senior season with the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Now, sixteen months after saying ‘I do‘, the couple is going to be first-time parents. As the news broke, teammates, friends, and fans were quick to congratulate the couple on their growing family.

Brenen Thompson’s Growing Family Receives Love From Football Community

Brenen Thompson’s teammate and fellow star wide receiver Ladd McConkey was one of the notable names to send warm wishes to the couple.

“Blessings!!! Congrats brother!” he wrote in the comments.

Likewise, Ladd and his wife Sydney are also expecting their first child. On that note, Mrs. McConkey made a cheeky comment, implying their children could be best friends.

“We ab to have a couple of besties this time next year,” Sydney noted.

The Mississippi State Bulldogs safety and Thompson’s former teammate, Isaac Smith, was among the names who sent a heartfelt message to the couple.

“LFGGGGGGGGGGG❤️❤️❤️❤️! So happy for you both! Great things in store!!” Isaac Smith said.Chargers’ official handle did not miss the moment either, sending best wishes to the couple.

“congratulations,” noted the Chargers.