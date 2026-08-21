Chargers QB Battle Takes a Turn After Jim Harbaugh Calls Performance “Sloppy”

The Los Angeles Chargers are moving closer to the regular season with several roster decisions still to be settled. While Justin Herbert remains the team’s starting quarterback, the competition behind him continues to draw attention as the coaching staff evaluates its options.

The Chargers’ second preseason game provided another test against the San Francisco 49ers, but the team struggled to build any rhythm in a 41-17 loss. Los Angeles managed 229 total yards and had several promising plays erased by penalties, adding to an uneven night for the offense.

Trey Lance and DJ Uiagalelei both received extended opportunities as the Chargers looked for progress in the quarterback room. However, the team’s overall execution made it difficult to draw firm conclusions from the performance.

Jim Harbaugh Says Los Angeles Chargers QB Battle Remains Tight

Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh said the competition for the backup quarterback job remains unresolved after the loss to San Francisco.

NFL reporter Alex Insdorf reported on X that Harbaugh said, “I think it’s tight. I don’t have a definitive status on it right now.”

Harbaugh’s comments confirm that neither Lance nor Uiagalelei has created enough separation to claim the No. 2 role behind Herbert. The Chargers still have another preseason game to evaluate both quarterbacks before making their roster decisions.

The evaluation was also complicated by repeated penalties. Several offensive plays were wiped out by illegal-formation and illegal-shift calls, depriving the quarterbacks of opportunities to produce clean drives.

“Some of the better plays were called back for illegal formation,” Harbaugh said. “We had two guys in motion at times.”

The Chargers coach described the execution as “sloppy” and said the mistakes made it difficult to properly assess the quarterbacks.

“It’s hard to evaluate the quarterbacks with those kind of errors taking place,” Harbaugh said.

Lance finished the game 10-for-16 for 73 yards, while Uiagalelei completed 7 of 15 passes for 80 yards and a touchdown. The Chargers also struggled to run the ball consistently, recording only 26 yards on 17 designed carries.

Harbaugh also said the Chargers were outplayed and hurt themselves in all three phases. The team allowed an 83-yard punt return for a touchdown and committed seven penalties for 47 yards.

With the quarterback competition still unsettled, the final preseason opportunity becomes important for both players.

Trey Lance Gives Los Angeles Chargers Another Reason to Watch

LA Times’ Sam Farmer reported that Lance provided one of the more notable individual moments for Los Angeles with a 37-yard scramble in the second quarter. The play showed the mobility that remains one of his strongest traits and helped set up a field goal.

The 37-yard run was also a significant part of the Chargers’ rushing production. Lance finished with 42 rushing yards on two attempts, while the team’s designed running plays produced only 26 yards.

His passing numbers were more modest, but Lance completed 62.5% of his attempts and avoided a turnover. His performance gave him another opportunity to remain in contention for Herbert’s backup job.

Lance is entering his second season with the Chargers after joining the team as a backup option behind Herbert. He is competing directly with Uiagalelei, who threw for 80 yards and a touchdown against San Francisco.

The competition has added significance because the Chargers need clarity before making final roster decisions. Harbaugh has yet to identify a clear leader, and the penalties that disrupted Thursday’s game only made the evaluation more difficult.

The Chargers will play the Los Angeles Rams in their final preseason game. That contest will give Lance and Uiagalelei one more chance to show consistency and separate themselves.

For now, Harbaugh’s message is clear: the competition remains close. Lance has shown flashes with both his arm and his legs, but the Chargers still have work to do before deciding who will back up Herbert.