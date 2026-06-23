Chargers 66-Pass Deflection Defender Named “Under-the-Radar” Player

Chris O’Leary is entering his first season as the Los Angeles Chargers‘ defensive coordinator after his predecessor, Jesse Minter, left to become the head coach of the Baltimore Ravens.

The Bolts defense features some quality players and added some big names through the draft, but it is usually the unknown players who are some of the biggest contributors.

One NFL writer names a veteran who is entering his ninth season as the Bolts’ under-the-radar player heading into 2026.

Chargers Defensive Back Labeled “Under-the-Radar”

The Los Angeles Chargers defense allowed 179.9 passing yards per game under Jesse Minter last season, the fifth-lowest in the league.

Incomes former 2024 Bolts safety coach Chris O’Leary as the new defensive coordinator, after a season of calling plays for Western Michigan’s defense and aims to keep that the same in his first year as a defensive playcaller in the NFL.

Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport names the cornerback Donte Jackson as an “under-the-radar” player who can be a key player in O’Leary’s defense and help keep passing yards down.

“Donte Jackson will be entering the ninth season of his professional career this year and his second with the Los Angeles Chargers. But while he has spent much of his career as a starter, he is hardly a household name,” Davenport wrote. “Outside of safety Derwin James Jr., the Los Angeles secondary is short on star power. And while youngsters Cam Hart and Tarheeb Still have flashed at times, both have growing to do entering their third seasons.”