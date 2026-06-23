Chargers 66-Pass Deflection Defender Named “Under-the-Radar” Player

Chris O’Leary is entering his first season as the Los Angeles Chargers‘ defensive coordinator after his predecessor, Jesse Minter, left to become the head coach of the Baltimore Ravens.
The Bolts defense features some quality players and added some big names through the draft, but it is usually the unknown players who are some of the biggest contributors.
One NFL writer names a veteran who is entering his ninth season as the Bolts’ under-the-radar player heading into 2026.
Chargers Defensive Back Labeled “Under-the-Radar”
The Los Angeles Chargers defense allowed 179.9 passing yards per game under Jesse Minter last season, the fifth-lowest in the league.
Incomes former 2024 Bolts safety coach Chris O’Leary as the new defensive coordinator, after a season of calling plays for Western Michigan’s defense and aims to keep that the same in his first year as a defensive playcaller in the NFL.
Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport names the cornerback Donte Jackson as an “under-the-radar” player who can be a key player in O’Leary’s defense and help keep passing yards down.
“Donte Jackson will be entering the ninth season of his professional career this year and his second with the Los Angeles Chargers. But while he has spent much of his career as a starter, he is hardly a household name,” Davenport wrote. “Outside of safety Derwin James Jr., the Los Angeles secondary is short on star power. And while youngsters Cam Hart and Tarheeb Still have flashed at times, both have growing to do entering their third seasons.”
“Jackson is the foundation of the team’s cornerback room. And if the Bolts are going to make noise in 2026, he needs to play like the team’s best cover man again.”
The cornerback recorded his pass deflection season (12) and tied for his second-best interception season (4) in his first year with the Chargers. With Minter gone, it would be hard to tell if Jackson will carry the momentum he had last season to O’Leary’s defensive scheme.
Pro Football Focus graded Donte Jackson as the 24th-best cornerback after his performance last season with a 71.9 overall grade.
Donte Jackson on His New Defensive Coordinator
Despite having coached in the NFL before as a safety coach, it is Chris O’Leary’s “rookie” season as a defensive coordinator. Like any player on the field, they rely on the veterans to lead on and off the field. And we can expect the veteran players to help the new defensive coordinator in 2026.
Donte Jackson spoke to the media during minicamp and revealed his first thoughts after practicing under the former Western Michigan defensive coordinator.
“From me meeting him, just getting my own experiences with him from the meeting room, on the field and just how he bounces around from every section, just hear him giving guys confidence,” Jackson said.
“[I] just love his energy, man. It’s awesome. You can tell he loves doing what he’s doing. It’s just a blast to come and work with him every day.
Chargers 66-Pass Deflection Defender Named “Under-the-Radar” Player