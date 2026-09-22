Chargers Snag Former Jaguars Weapon Amid Injuries to Tight Ends

The Los Angeles Chargers placed tight ends David Njoku and Charlie Kolar on injured reserve (IR) after the pair both suffered injuries in the Week 2 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

According to ESPN’s Kris Rhim, the Bolts have signed former Jacksonville Jaguars TE Hayden Rucci off their practice squad.

“The Chargers signed tight end Hayden Rucci to the active roster from Jacksonville’s practice squad. Rucci has familiarity with Mike McDaniel, played four games in Miami last season. He’s never caught a pass in the NFL. [The Chargers] waived WR Gary Jennings in a corresponding move.”

Njoku and Kolar were both free agent additions this offseason to help the offense thrive under McDaniel, but won’t have much impact due to their injuries.

Rucci last played for the Miami Dolphins in the 2025 season, logging just one tackle. The tight end also played snaps on special teams.

Before adding Rucci to the active roster, second-year tight end Oronde Gadsden was the only healthy tight end.

Chargers Part Ways with Wide Receiver

Getty The Chargers made space for Hayden Rucci

To make room for Hayden Rucci, the Los Angeles Chargers have waived wide receiver Gary Jennings.

The WR played one game for the Bolts, in Week 2 and mainly on special teams, before parting ways with the player to make space for a depleted tight end room.

Jennings is a former fourth-round selection from the 2019 class and has yet to record a catch himself. The WR has played in just two games in his career, with the other being for the Miami Dolphins.

Now, the former West Virginia Mountaineer will have to find a new home. Gary Jennings has been part of nine different NFL teams and has spent some time in the United Football League.

Chargers Aim to Snap Two-Game Skid

Getty Jim Harbaugh is in his third season with the Chargers

For the first time in his coaching career, collegiate or professional, Jim Harbaugh is off to a 0-2 start to a season.

Now looking to get back on the win column, the head coach said he has seen positives from his team, according to Kris Rhim.

“I do. And I see improvement and I think I said it last night after the game, just the competitive endurance, the overcoming adversity, some warriors out there and we continue to build.”

“I thought our team had a real sense of urgency. I thought the effort, the overcoming the adversity, several things.”

While Harbaugh originally appeared to sidestep the question, the head coach has some knowledge of how his team enters Week 3.

While adding Hayden Rucci is a small step, it is pivotal to prevent the team from being without a tight end on the active roster.

The Bolts look to get their first win of the season against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.