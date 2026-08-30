Chargers Set to Turn to New Starting Guard After IR Move

The Los Angeles Chargers are entering the final stretch of preparations for the 2026 NFL season with several important questions still surrounding their offensive line. The team has spent the offseason reshaping the unit, while training camp and the preseason have provided opportunities to evaluate several players for starting roles.

The Chargers already faced a major setback when starting center Tyler Biadasz suffered a torn ACL during joint practice with the San Francisco 49ers.

Biadasz was placed on season-ending injured reserve after signing a three-year, $30 million contract in the offseason. His absence has forced Los Angeles to adjust its interior plans.

Rookie Jake Slaughter has moved into the starting center role, while the competition at left guard has continued to develop. Kayode Awosika had emerged as the leader for that position, according to head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Branson Taylor’s Injury Forces Chargers to Rethink Guard Plans

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Chargers are placing guard Branson Taylor on injured reserve with a designation to return. Rapoport also said Kayode Awosika is in line to start at guard.

The move is significant because Taylor had been part of the competition for the starting left guard position. The second-year offensive lineman had emerged as one of the notable developments of training camp after spending the 2025 season on the practice squad.

Taylor was a sixth-round pick out of Pitt in the 2025 NFL Draft. He received praise from the Chargers coaching staff and quarterback Justin Herbert for his improvement during the offseason. Herbert previously said Taylor had “showed up a different man” and praised the work he had put in.

Taylor’s injury now gives Awosika a clearer path to the starting role.

Chargerswire’s Ricardo Sandoval reported that Harbaugh had already identified Awosika as the leader in the competition, saying, “Kayode Awosika is right there. He’s the leader right now.”

With Slaughter now at center, Awosika’s importance to the interior line has increased. Trey Pipkins III has also received additional work at guard as the Chargers look to strengthen their depth.

The Chargers will have to protect Herbert with a reshaped interior. Slaughter is entering his rookie season, while Awosika has 50 career games and 11 starts. He played 287 offensive snaps for the Detroit Lions in 2025.

The Chargers also have Cole Strange expected to handle right guard duties. With Biadasz already out and Taylor now headed to injured reserve, the unit will need to build chemistry quickly before the regular season.

The offensive line remains a key part of Los Angeles’ preparation, but there has been encouraging progress elsewhere in the offense.

Justin Herbert and Quentin Johnston Give Chargers Fresh Offensive Hope

Justin Herbert and Quentin Johnston provided a glimpse of the Chargers’ passing potential during the preseason finale against the Los Angeles Rams.

Herbert played only four snaps but completed 2 of 3 passes for 74 yards and a touchdown. His biggest play came when he connected with Johnston for a 65-yard touchdown on the Chargers’ second possession.

The play offered a preview of the downfield potential in Mike McDaniel’s offense. Herbert had earlier fumbled on the opening drive, but the Chargers responded with the long touchdown connection.

Johnston has also made progress as he enters his fourth NFL season. After recording 431 receiving yards as a rookie, he produced consecutive seasons of useful production. He now enters the season as a key receiving option alongside Ladd McConkey.

The Chargers will need that offensive explosiveness while continuing to address their offensive-line changes.

Taylor’s injury creates another adjustment up front, but Awosika now has an opportunity to take the starting guard role. With Herbert and Johnston showing signs of a productive connection, the Chargers will continue working to put the pieces together before the regular season begins.