Chargers $24.3 Million Addition Named Breakout Candidate

Mike McDaniel’s hiring as the Los Angeles Chargers‘ offensive coordinator puts the offense among the best in the league and arguably the best addition this offseason.

Pairing up with Justin Herbert, the offense is poised to have a strong season compared to former OC Greg Roman.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh mentioned the quarterback’s biggest weakness is that his teammates need to get on his level.

The Bolts made a few notable signings this free agency period who could take on the breakout role for the Chargers in the 2026 season.

Chargers Offensive Addition Named Breakout Player

Training camp is approaching quickly and the Los Angeles Chargers will get their first look at the offense at full force under Mike McDaniel.

The Bolts were slightly conservative with their offseason spending despite having one of the highest cap spaces in the league entering free agency. With the roster appearing set, one member of Justin Herbert’s core will need to have a strong season.

The Athletic’s Chargers reporter Daniel Popper names free agent signing Charlie Kolar as the team’s breakout player for the 2026 season.

“The Chargers made Kolar a priority addition during free agency, signing the former Raven to a three-year, $24.3 million deal. Kolar was an elite run blocker in Baltimore and will continue to fill that role for the Chargers. Kolar also has a ton of untapped potential as a pass catcher, and that is where the breakout could happen in Los Angeles,” Popper wrote.

“Kolar was playing behind Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely with the Ravens. He will get more opportunities in the passing game for the Chargers. Kolar has never caught more than 10 passes in a season. His career high in receiving yards is 142. Kolar is poised to surpass those figures handily in 2026.”

Kolar has racked up 409 receiving yards and 4 touchdown receptions through the first four seasons in the league.

As noted, the TE is known for his blocking ability. Pro Football Focus gave him a 71.5 run-block grade for the 2025 season, the sixth-best in the league.

Under the guidance of Mike McDaniel, Charlie Kolar could see an expanded role during his time in the City of Angels.

Competitive Tight End Room

While Charlie Kolar is adding more skills to his base, the passing tight end on the Los Angeles Chargers is full.

Oronde Gadsden had a strong rookie campaign, registering 664 yards and 3 touchdown catches. David Njoku, a former Pro Bowler in the 2023 season when he hauled in 882 yards and 6 touchdown catches, is also on the roster after signing in free agency.

Kolar is poised to become the blocking tight end for the Bolts, but he could extend his skill set under Mike McDaniel during training camp.

If he does, Charlie Kolar could become the leading tight end in both the run and receiving game. If not, he could be stuck in the same situation as he was in Baltimore behind two other options.