Chargers $13 Million Addition Gets Bold Prediction Before Training Camp

Justin Herbert was the third-most-sacked quarterback in the 2025 season, brought down 54 times; one sack shy of being tied for the most in the league.

With Mike McDaniel coming in as offensive coordinator, there will be a switch to the offensive scheme and front to help limit the number of times the quarterback is taken down.

The Los Angeles Chargers made some additions to the offensive line to help prepare for the upcoming season, but time will tell if they will be the protector Herbert needs.

One NFL analyst makes a bold prediction for one of the newest members of the O-line ahead of the 2026 season.

Bolts’ $13 Million Addition Gets Bold Prediction

The Los Angeles Chargers were quite conservative in their free-agent additions, but were able to fill some key holes, such as signing Tyler Biadasz to a $30 million deal to replace Bradley Bozeman — who was the worst-graded center in the 2025 season by Pro Football Focus. But the guard spots are what remain a worry for LA.

The Bolts brought in Cole Strange, who played under McDaniel last season with the Miami Dolphins, to fill in the RG role. But one NFL analyst believes that the new Chargers O-lineman isn’t the best fit.

Moe Moton of Bleacher Report predicts Strange will be a bust for the Chargers in the 2026 season.

“During free agency, the Los Angeles Chargers lost a below-average guard, Zion Johnson, and signed another subpar guard, Cole Strange. The latter’s shaky pass protection may cost him his starting job this year,” Moton wrote.