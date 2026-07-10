Chargers $13 Million Addition Gets Bold Prediction Before Training Camp

Justin Herbert was the third-most-sacked quarterback in the 2025 season, brought down 54 times; one sack shy of being tied for the most in the league.
With Mike McDaniel coming in as offensive coordinator, there will be a switch to the offensive scheme and front to help limit the number of times the quarterback is taken down.
The Los Angeles Chargers made some additions to the offensive line to help prepare for the upcoming season, but time will tell if they will be the protector Herbert needs.
One NFL analyst makes a bold prediction for one of the newest members of the O-line ahead of the 2026 season.
Bolts’ $13 Million Addition Gets Bold Prediction
The Los Angeles Chargers were quite conservative in their free-agent additions, but were able to fill some key holes, such as signing Tyler Biadasz to a $30 million deal to replace Bradley Bozeman — who was the worst-graded center in the 2025 season by Pro Football Focus. But the guard spots are what remain a worry for LA.
The Bolts brought in Cole Strange, who played under McDaniel last season with the Miami Dolphins, to fill in the RG role. But one NFL analyst believes that the new Chargers O-lineman isn’t the best fit.
Moe Moton of Bleacher Report predicts Strange will be a bust for the Chargers in the 2026 season.
“During free agency, the Los Angeles Chargers lost a below-average guard, Zion Johnson, and signed another subpar guard, Cole Strange. The latter’s shaky pass protection may cost him his starting job this year,” Moton wrote.
“According to Pro Football Focus, Strange allowed 21 pressures and two sacks over 451 pass-blocking snaps… In 2022, the New England Patriots overdrafted Strange in the first round. This offseason, the Chargers overpaid him on a two-year, $13 million deal. He may hold on to his job only to keep fellow disappointing 2022 first-rounder Trevor Penning on the sideline.”
Strange received a 54.9 overall grade, a 42.2 pass block grade and a 57 run block grade for his performance in his only season in Miami.
With a starting job on the line, Cole Strange will need to have a strong training camp to become the guard LA needs to protect Justin Herbert.
Coaching Staff on Cole Strange
When signing with the LA Chargers, Cole Strange revealed he wanted consistency with the offensive scheme (Mike McDaniel’s offense).
Now in the City of Angels, the guard is getting praised from his new coaching staff. Offensive line coach Butch Barry reveals Strange had the traits the team wanted in an O-lineman.
“There’s a lot of good things athletically that fit what we want,” Chargers offensive line coach Butch Barry said, via the Chargers. “He was hitting the market, so there was a connection that way… He understands what we want to do, he wanted to be here.”
“He helps communication and does a really good job on the field in terms of how to do it and leading by example in that way in terms of how we want to play, how we want it to look.”
Chargers $13 Million Addition Gets Bold Prediction Before Training Camp