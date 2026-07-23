Chargers Captain Tabbed Under-the-Radar Player Ahead of Contract Year

Majority of NFL teams will kick of the 2026 training camp in a matter of a few days, with the Los Angeles Chargers being one of the more exicting teams.
The Bolts made two major changes to the coaching staff, adding Mike McDaniel as offensive coordinator and bringing in former Chris O’Leary to replace Jesse Minter.
LA will get their first true glimpse of the offense and defense in full force with training pads in camp coming up soon.
With the final stretch before the start of next season, many NFL analyst and writers are releasing their early predictions. One writer released a list of under-the-radar players, naming a Chargers captain as one of them.
Chargers Defender Listed as Under-the-Radar
Chris O’Leary will have a tough job to do his first season with the Los Angeles Chargers, as he replaces Jesse Minter, who led the Bolts to having one of the lowest points per game average last season.
Needing some assistanance, O’Leary could rely on one of the captains to help ease his way into professional playcalling.
Zachary Pereles of CBS Sports named the 50 under-the-radar players ahead of the 2026 season, naming Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley for the Bolts, who could be a big time contributor.
“Henley made last year’s list after a positive 2024, but that trajectory didn’t continue. After recording 64 tackles on successful defensive plays in 2024, he had just 41 in 2025,” Pereles wrote. “His overall tackle numbers, as well as his coverage numbers — which had really stood out — were down, too. The Chargers need Henley to return to form in 2026.”
The linebacker recorded 104 tackles in the 2025 season, but recording 3.5 sacks, his most in a single season so far.
Head coach Jim Harbaugh called Henley a “rising star” in the league. If the defender gets back to his numbers he had in his second season, Henley could receive his first Pro Bowl or All-Pro nod.
As Daiyan gets more experience, he could earn those accolades. But the first challenge is the 2026 season, with the change to the coaching staff.
Daiyan Henley on Entering Year 4
The 2026 season is a crucial season for Daiyan Henley. Not only is he hoping to pass the AFC wildcard for the first time in his career, the linebacker is entering a contract year.
“I plan to make a jump every year… If I wasn’t sick at all, if I didn’t have those weeks of being ill it would be having those seasons and wanting to be better,” Henley said, via the Chargers. “It’s always about growing and reevaluating what you did before and making sure that doesn’t remain the same… You always want to continue to progress and get better.”
“For me to make a bigger jump, which is to get back up in the tackle margins, get more turnovers… Not only that, but more is never enough because if you have that success, you’re going to have that feeling and want more success.”
Under a new defensive coordinator, Daiyan Henley will have a crucial season for the Bolts. If all goes well, he could be the under-the-radar star the Chargers need to pass the wildcard round.
Chargers Captain Tabbed Under-the-Radar Player Ahead of Contract Year