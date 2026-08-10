Chargers $3 Million Pro Bowl Addition Drops Honest Opinion About OC Mike McDaniel

The Los Angeles Chargers are entering the 2026 season with a different look.

LA parted ways with former offensive coordinator Greg Roman and brought in former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, who was receiving interest from around the league.

Adding McDaniel gives quarterback Justin Herbert one of the most respected offensive minds in the league as his playcaller in the 2026 season, which could improve the offense from last season.

The Bolts went out and added a Pro Bowl tight end late in free agency, who could give the receiving core an extra push. The weapon spoke to reporters during training camp and gave his first thoughts on his new offensive coordinator.

Bolts Pro Bowl Addition Talks Mike McDaniel

Tight end David Njoku signed to the Los Angeles Chargers roster after the 2026 NFL Draft and is slightly late to the team’s offseason training. But the tight end has the experience to catch up quickly.

When taking the podium at training camp, a reporter asked the new Chargers tight end to describe his time with his new offensive coordinator.

“It’s been awesome with Mike McDaniel,” Njoku said. “This new playbook, it’s amazing… He’s a very interesting character. He’s no one I’ve ever experienced before. I think he’s just very intelligent when it comes to plays. Everything. It’s awesome.”

Njoku says McDaniel has great energy when he’s making comments to the defensive players during practice.

After spending the last 10 seasons with the Cleveland Browns, Njoku joins the Chargers on a one-year, $3 million deal, with a maximum value of $8 million.

The former Pro Bowler has hauled in 384 receptions for 4,062 yards and 34 touchdowns in his time in Cleveland. Now in a situation with quarterback and head coaching stability, Njoku could find himself having a strong season in 2026.

Chargers HC Praises David Njoku

The Los Angeles Chargers tight end room was already one of the most loaded positions on the team ahead of the 2026 season before they added David Njoku. But every team looks to make its roster better with every move.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh spoke to the media during OTAs and shared his thoughts on the Pro Bowl tight end.

“He’s so strong and so fluid. Just really good. Been great having him the last couple weeks,” the HC said.

Njoku said signing with Los Angeles was the best fit for him, saying the coaching staff and Justin Herbert were the reasons he decided to join the Bolts.

“I do what I’m asked to do, even more some in ways I feel like I can help,” Njoku said. “I try to give as much of my knowledge to the other tight ends, but I try to the best I can do to help everybody.”

“We got the tools, we got the keys, we got the players to do it all. It’s up to us to put it all together.”