Chargers $79 Million Defender Named as Possible Cut Candidate

After losing EDGE rusher Odafe Oweh, who signed with the Washington Commanders on a $100 million deal, the Los Angeles Chargers needed to address the pass rush.
The Bolts fixed the issue through the 2026 NFL Draft, selecting Miami defensive edge Akheem Mesidor with the 22nd overall pick. The new Chargers pass rusher logged 35.5 sacks in his college career and is set to be an immediate starter for Jim Harbaugh’s team.
According to one NFL writer, Mesidor’s addition to the roster could force the Chargers to part ways with another member of the defensive line.
Chargers 61 Sack EDGE Rusher Named Cut Candidate
Outside of drafting Akheem Mesidor, the Los Angeles Chargers brought back Khalil Mack to the team on a one-year deal, who was mulling retirement (for the second straight offseason).
The two EDGE rushers now on the roster for the 2026 season, with Tuli Tuipulotu also in the mix after having a breakout season, recording 13 sacks in the 2025 season.
Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton believes that with the current pass rush group, the Chargers could part ways with 11-year veteran Bud Dupree.
“Bud Dupree made 99 career starts before he took on a rotational role with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2024. In his first year with the team, he recorded six sacks, but the 33-year-old only logged two last season,” Moton wrote.
“The Chargers selected Akheem Mesidor in the first round of this year’s draft. He’ll have an opportunity to beat out Dupree for the designated pass-rushing role behind Khalil Mack and Tuli Tuipulotu. The [soon-to-be] 12th-year veteran should be on notice.”
Pro Football Focus graded Dupree as the 97th EDGE rusher out of 115 qualifying in the 2025 season, with an overall grade of 54.8. Dupree also had a 61.7 run defense grade and 50.8 pass rush grade from the publication. Alongside his low production number, the EDGE rusher could be on his way out.
Bud Dupree has made around $79 million in his career. If the Chargers were to part ways with him, the team would save $2.49 million.
New Chargers Defensive Coordinator on Akheem Mesidor
The talk of the town for the Los Angeles Chargers is Akheem Mesidor, as noted above. New defensive coordinator Chris O’Leary praised his Bolt draftee, calling him a Pro.
“Mature, professional, technician on the field,” O’Leary said, via Chargers Wire. “When you listen to him talk about pass rush, you can tell he loves the game, you can tell he’s got a high football IQ, you can tell he’s really into building his craft and treating his pass rush like a craft.”
“I see a guy that is going to walk in here, compete with everybody and is already at a place mentally where he approaches the game as a pro… “His pass rush technique. You talk about how he uses his hands, the leverage he plays with, how he attacks different tackles in different ways, his timing, his get-off, how he can move into the interior in his pass rush.”
With the Chargers’ EDGE group having notable names, this could force Bud Dupree out of the organization.
Chargers $79 Million Defender Named as Possible Cut Candidate