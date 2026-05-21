Chargers $79 Million Defender Named as Possible Cut Candidate

After losing EDGE rusher Odafe Oweh, who signed with the Washington Commanders on a $100 million deal, the Los Angeles Chargers needed to address the pass rush.

The Bolts fixed the issue through the 2026 NFL Draft, selecting Miami defensive edge Akheem Mesidor with the 22nd overall pick. The new Chargers pass rusher logged 35.5 sacks in his college career and is set to be an immediate starter for Jim Harbaugh’s team.

According to one NFL writer, Mesidor’s addition to the roster could force the Chargers to part ways with another member of the defensive line.

Chargers 61 Sack EDGE Rusher Named Cut Candidate

Outside of drafting Akheem Mesidor, the Los Angeles Chargers brought back Khalil Mack to the team on a one-year deal, who was mulling retirement (for the second straight offseason).

The two EDGE rushers now on the roster for the 2026 season, with Tuli Tuipulotu also in the mix after having a breakout season, recording 13 sacks in the 2025 season.

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton believes that with the current pass rush group, the Chargers could part ways with 11-year veteran Bud Dupree.

“Bud Dupree made 99 career starts before he took on a rotational role with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2024. In his first year with the team, he recorded six sacks, but the 33-year-old only logged two last season,” Moton wrote.