Chargers’ Derwin James Gets Honest About Contract Extension

For the second time in his career, Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Derwin James is the highest-paid safety in the NFL.

The defender recently signed a three-year, $75.6 million contract with the organization, keeping him with the team until the end of the 2029 season.

With the defender now locked down for the next four seasons (as his new contract doesn’t start until the 2027 season), Derwin James took to the podium on the opening day of the Bolts’ organized team activities (OTAs) and talked about his new contract.

Derwin James on His New Contract

The 17th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Derwin James has been one of the best players at his respective position since entering the league. James is a five-time Pro Bowler and five-time All-Pro since joining the Bolts.

The safety has started all 98 games in his career, totaling 684 tackles, 12 interceptions, 46 pass deflections, 19 sacks and 6 forced fumbles.

Entering year 8, a reporter asked James what the new contract extension means to him, with the player praising the franchise that drafted him 8 years ago.

“It just meant the world to me,” James said. “Since day 1, this organization believed in me… Making me the highest-paid safety for the second time, I have nothing but respect for the Spanos family (the Chargers owners). Shout out to all of them.”

“Shout out to everybody who played a part: my family, my coaches, just everybody. It truly was all hands on deck; it ain’t just me. Y’all see me out there [on the field], but it’s more people out there that mean a lot.”

A different reporter asked James about the possibility that he could play his entire career with the Chargers, with the defender calling it “every player’s dream” to play for one team.

The former Florida State Seminole was the ninth-highest graded safety in the 2025 season, earning an overall grade of 81.2 from Pro Football Focus. The DB had an 83.7 coverage grade from the publication for his performance in 2025 season.

Derwin James had a cap hit of $24.6 million for the 2026 season. The safety’s new contract makes him the highest-paid player at his position, beating Baltimore Ravens defender Kyle Hamilton by $100,000 (James will make $25.2 million compared to Hamilton’s $25.1 million).

Jim Harbaugh Talks James’ Contract Extension

Derwin James earned two Pro Bowl and All-Pro nods with Jim Harbaugh as his head coach, logging 187 total tackles, 14 pass deflections, 4 interceptions and 7.5 sacks in the two seasons under his guidance.

Harbaugh was asked by reporters about the excited he was to lock down James for another three seasons.

“Just incredible,” Harbaugh said. “Just warms the cockles of the heart when the best player at the position makes the most money… So, really happy [for him]. We’re happy for the other guy’s success. It’s well earned.”

Now entering his eighth season with the Chargers, James will have a new defensive coordinator after former defensive playcaller Jesse Minter left to become the head coach of the Baltimore Ravens.

But history shows Derwin James thrives regardless of who calls the plays for the defense. Now entering his first season with Chris O’Leary, his former safeties coach, the defender will continue to have strong performances on the field.