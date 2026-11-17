It might sound hard to believe at this point, but the Los Angeles Chargers actually pulled off their first win of the season in Week 10 against the Baltimore Ravens in a 23-20 thriller.

Los Angeles finally snapped its eight-game skid in Baltimore, and it came down to winning the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball.

The Ravens had a chance to tie or take the lead late in the fourth quarter, too, but Zay Flowers lost a fumble right before the two-minute warning, and Elijah Molden recovered it for Los Angeles. It was the moment that sealed the Chargers’ win.

Chargers Defense Holds Off the Ravens’ Offense

However, what really won it for Los Angeles, though, was the defense. The Chargers’ front seven finally found a way to hold off their opponents’ offense and held the Ravens to just 15 rushing yards on 13 carries.

Derrick Henry finished with 10 yards on 10 touches, and both of his touchdowns were short goal-line plunges after the passing game did most of the work.

Jesse Minter’s defense on the other side deserves a fair share of credit, because it’s the only reason the Ravens hung around as long as they did. Baltimore held Los Angeles to 1-for-3 in the red zone and 2-of-11 on third down, forcing the Bolts to settle for field goals instead of putting the game away early.

Chargers Offense Finally Comes to Life

Besides, the offense also showed the first signs of life under coordinator Mike McDaniel on Monday night.

Baltimore went three-and-out on the opening series, and the Chargers answered right away.

Justin Herbert hit rookie Tre’ Harris for 22 yards to get things moving, then took off up the middle on third down for an untouched 22-yard touchdown run. Just like that, Los Angeles was up 7-0 less than five minutes in.

It was also Herbert’s first rushing touchdown since Week 9 of the 2025 season.

Los Angeles came into Monday night with 19 giveaways on the year and at least two turnovers in five straight games.

Against the Ravens, Herbert and the offense played clean football deep into the fourth quarter, and taking care of the ball is the biggest reason they held on to the lead. Rather than leaving Herbert exposed on obvious passing downs behind a line that had already given up 31 sacks, the Chargers stuck with the run and piled up 151 rushing yards.

Rookie Omarion Hampton handled the bulk of the work with 97 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries, while Herbert chipped in 51 yards and a 22-yard score on seven scrambles. Cameron Dicker took care of the rest on special teams, hitting all three of his field goals, including a 34-yarder after a 24-yard punt return from Derius Davis in the third quarter and a 35-yarder early in the fourth.