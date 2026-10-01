Chargers get key defensive player back at practice

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he Los Angeles Chargers are 0-3 to start the 2026 NFL Season and are officially in panic mode. It is very rare for a team to make the playoffs after starting 0-3, but the franchise is eager to get things back on track and save their season. The Chargers need everyone to step up and do their job if they want to see success, but they may also need to look for some reinforcements who can help them get to where they need to go.

Luckily, reinforcements are on the way. Defensive back Elijah Molden returned to practice after missing the previous two games. His return to play is not confirmed, but his return to practice is a very good sign.

Molden This Season

Molden played in the Chargers Week 1 loss to the Arizona Cardinals and had five tackles. But he injured his hamstring and did not return, forcing him to miss some time. Now, despite practicing on a limited basis, he is taking the necessary steps towards a return– which will provide a major boost to the secondary. Molden underwent surgery on his right knee this offseason to repair a torn meniscus, but was ready to go by the time training camp began.

Molden has had a big role in the Chargers defense the last two seasons, breaking out as a consistent starter. And in each of those seasons, the franchise has made the playoffs. Molden may not be directly responsible for that, but it is not a coincidence that they are a better team when he is on the field. The Chargers do not want to rush his return, but when he comes back, it will be a very good sign.

Molden’s Career Thus Far

Molden, a third round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, began his career with the Tennessee Titans. Spending the first three seasons of his career there, he found success in his final season as a Titan– registering 73 total tackles and an interception. Molden was traded to the Chargers prior to the 2024 season for a late round draft pick but quickly showed how talented he is. In his first season with the Chargers, he registered 75 tackles, three interceptions and two fumble recoveries in 15 games– earning a three-year contract extension ahead of 2025.

Molden played in 12 games last season, staring all of them, and ended the season with 52 tackles. In the playoffs, he appeared in the team’s lone game– a wild card round loss to the New England Patriots— where he registered two tackles.